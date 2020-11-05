Lil Generator yields 300,000 Instagram followers following Trump acceptance

Lil Pump has dropped 300,000 Instagram followers later endorsing Donald Trump from the US presidential elections.

The Florida rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, talked to a bunch of Trump assistants in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday day (November 2), and has been hailed as”among those huge superstars of this planet” from the current POTUS.

He’s shared multiple articles from the day with his official Instagram accounts, while also modifying his title on the stage to’Lil Pimp’ — a nod into Trump’s slip-up at the evening.

Yesterday (November 4), DJ Akademiks shared that a set of screenshots showing metal’s IG followers have fallen in 17.3million into 17.1, seemingly because of his public support of their president.

In the time of writing, Pump has 17m followers around the website — having lost an additional 100,000 internet lovers. You’re able to see the post under.