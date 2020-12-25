Like Island’s Maura Higgins receives soppy over boyfriend Chris Taylor

Like Island stars Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor are still likely potent immediately after they verified they had been dating very last month.

The new pair, who have been friends for a whilst, not long ago jetted off to Dubai – the place a lot of Love Island stars seem to be to be at the minute – for some wintertime sun and are now on the lookout ahead to Christmas alongside one another.

Maura praised her boyfriend in a loved up Instagram write-up, sharing a sweet picture of them cuddled up on their holiday getaway.

The Irish actuality Tv star wore a white T-shirt and blue denim shorts, resting her head on Chris’ shoulder as they posed for the photo.

Chris, sporting a black prime and jeans with a black jacket, carefully held Maura’s waistline though she rested her hand on his.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘I now have what I want for Christmas…It’s you’ and tagged her guy in the article.

She went on: ‘Merry Christmas Eve to all of my family, pals & followers❤️ My sincere sympathy goes out to all those who are expending Xmas by itself or have dropped a liked just one for the duration of this time…stay potent.’

Chris wrote in the responses: ‘YOU KNOW HOW Vulnerable TO CRYING I AM!!! Love you my little weirdo’.

The Appreciate Island star mentioned he ‘fell in adore with my most effective friend’ when the pair disclosed they were in a partnership final thirty day period.

They had formerly brushed off getting any extra than buddies, with Chris proclaiming on Vicky Pattison’s podcast The Magic formula To: We’ve never ever genuinely believed about it like that, we’re just super shut mates.

‘We care about each individual other, we seem out for each other, we essentially bully every other. I do not think we at any time say something awesome to each individual other’s faces, but which is our banter.

‘She’s Irish and it’s the Irish banter and that is my kind of banter. If you were about us together you’d consider, “these two f**king despise each and every other,” we don’t.

‘We like each individual other and the factor is, it’s hardly ever been some thing which is crossed our minds and it would not materialize for the reality that we do not want to damage our friendship.’

They’ve effectively and certainly taken the leap now.

Chris and Maura had met on ITV2’s Appreciate Island in 2019 but Maura experienced coupled up with Curtis Pritchard whilst Chris briefly dated Harley Brash.

