Licensed!: Alexis Skyy Requires Body Sculpting Certification Having Possible For Enormous Fiscal Profits

Alexis Skyy works well on her way to creating some significant coins within the entire body sculpting industry! Lately, the Love & Hip Hop: New York celebrity shared with the exciting news which she acquired a certificate in Body Ice Sculpting & Wood Remedy, and through our study, the new ability guarantees a substantial fiscal payout.

“Guys, now was so much fun studying this body wood & ice treatment with @beyondbeautyllc. Thank you a lot for coaching me,” she captioned an Instagram article on Saturday (Oct. 17). “I am formally accredited. I will allow you to know when I will begin performing customers. SWIPE to view before and after results”

From the pictures, Alexis is viewed working faithfully on the early method to narrow down the individual’s body. Let us just say that the results speak for itself!

ICYMI: The fact superstar lately seen the Beyond Beauty from Mississippi to find the remedy a week prior to landing her fresh cert.