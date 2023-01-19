How Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Became Picture Perfect Couple?

Liam Hemsworth quietly got serious with model Gabriella Brooks, who has been his girlfriend for three years. This happened after he announced his split from Miley Cyrus, who was his wife at the time. They have kept a low profile, but in August 2022, there were rumors that they were breaking up. The couple didn’t talk to them at the time. Instead, they waited until November 2022 to make their red carpet-debut as a couple.

Hemsworth was first linked to Brooks in December 2019. This was his first big relationship since he broke up with Miley Cyrus in August 2019. In October of that year, he was seen in the West Village holding hands with model and actress Maddison Brown. It’s not clear what ended that relationship.

Here’s what you need to know about Hemsworth’s leading lady, including how long they’ve been together and their first Instagram photo together.

The Couple Made Their Red Carpet Debut in November 2022.

Hemsworth and Brooks made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Poker Face in Sydney on November 15. This was a big step in their relationship and put to rest rumors that they would break up in August 2022. Hemsworth and Brooks stood next to each other and put an arm around each other as photographers took pictures.

Brooks and Hemsworth Faced Breakup Rumors in August 2022.

Based on a report from InTouch, Page Six said that Hemsworth and Brooks may have broken up after dating for three years. A source told InTouch that Hemsworth ended his relationship with Brooks “a couple of months ago,” which “broke her heart.” “He didn’t want to be tied down, and work has picked up since the pandemic was over,” the source said. Still, Hemsworth and Brooks followed each other on Instagram at the time and always stayed out of the spotlight. Page Six asked his rep for a comment, but they didn’t answer.

They Went Instagram Official in June 2021.

After staying private on Instagram, the couple was seen in two photos from the Gold Dinner, a charity event in Sydney, on Hemsworth’s grid. A lot of people who left comments said that for a moment they thought Brooks looked like Jennifer Lawrence.

“Fantastic night raising money and awareness for one of the most important and difficult issues, the mental health of children,” he wrote. “Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and for all you do for the Sydney Children’s Hospital @sydney kids #golddinner.”

Couple Went Serious After 18 Months of Dating in January 2021.

A source tells E! that after a year of dating, Brooks “brings out the best” in Hemsworth. The insider said, “His relationship with Gabriella is very different from his relationship with Miley.” “They have the same interests and way of life.” The source went on to say that Hemsworth’s 10-year relationship with Cyrus was “a rollercoaster of highs and lows,” but that “Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled.”

If that wasn’t enough, a source says that she has become very close to the Hemsworth family. “The family loves having her around and thinks she’s great,” the source told E! “They are happy for Liam that he has found someone who brings out the best in him.”

Us Weekly had already confirmed that Brooks met Hemsworth’s parents for the first time in Australia in 2019 and that they liked her. A source told the outlet, “Liam feels at ease with Gabriella.” “His family likes her a lot, and the fact that they do is very important to him.” In January 2020, New Idea took the first picture of the two kissing on the beach.

A source told People at the time that Brooks and Hemsworth were “getting serious.” “Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source said. Gabriella has met Liam’s family, including his siblings and parents. The source says that the couple does a lot of things together, like work out, surf, and hang out at the beach, and Hemsworth’s friends like it.

How Brooks Helped Hemsworth from Getting Over Miley Cyrus.

In April 2020, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Hemsworth’s relationship with Brooks really helped him get over the pain of breaking up with Miley Cyrus, who he had been with for 10 years.”Liam’s family has been a big help since he broke up with Miley, but it was Gabriella who made him realize there is life after Miley,” a source said. “Gabriella is calm and quiet.

She loves being alone with Liam and doesn’t want anyone else’s attention. Gabriella is young but loves him very much. She gets along well with his parents and the people he cares about most. As soon as they started dating, they had a lot in common. In September, Cyrus talked about her breakup with Hemsworth on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. A source then told Us Weekly how Brooks feels about Cyrus.

An insider said, “They’re both happy in their relationship, and Gabriella doesn’t worry that Liam still has feelings for Miley or feels threatened by their relationship.” “Liam and Gabriella are close friends and feel at ease with each other. They talk about important things and have similar ideas about family and life.

The source added that the couple is “still going strong” and has been “quarantining together and enjoying their time in Byron Bay.” The source also said that Liam is happy to be living in Australia and spending his free time with Gabriella.

Brooks Celebrated Hemsworth’s Birthday in January 2023 on Instagram.

On Friday, July 13, Brooks celebrated “Liam Day” by posting a photo of Hemsworth splashing around in the ocean and throwing up his hands in joy on her Instagram Stories. His 33rd birthday had come around.

“It’s Liam day,” she wrote over the photo, adding a smiley face and several emojis like a heart, cake, dolphin, and palm tree. That pretty much says it all.

Couple Was Spotted Days After Miley Cyrus’ Song “flowers” Came Out.

A few days after Hemsworth turned 33 and his ex-wife Miley Cyrus released her song “Flowers,” which seems to explain why they broke up, the actor was seen walking with Brooks at the Sydney airport. Page Six published the pictures of the two on Monday, January 16. It was a rare chance to see a couple who usually keeps to themselves. They were there, but they didn’t show any PDAs.