LG Wing Unboxing & First Look – My Craziest Smartphone Ever🔥🔥🔥

Namaskaar Dosto, is video mein maine aapse baat ki hai LG ke brand new smartphone ke baare mein jaha pe hamare paas hai LG Wing, aur yeh ek shandaar sa phone hai yaha pe maine share ki hai isi LG Wing ki unboxing aur ek first look. Yaha hai Snapdragon 765G 5G Octacore Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 4000mAh Battery, 64MP+12MP+13MP Camera aur 32MP Selfie Camera. Yaha hai 6.8inch ka ek POLED display jaha saath mein ek dual screen bhi hai 3.9 inches ka aur yeh hai ek phone poori futuristic approach ke saath. Mujhe umeed hai ki aapko LG Velvet ki yeh unboxing video pasand aayegi.

LG Wing Price: 8GB + 128GB = 69,990INR

