How to Fix an LG TV Remote Not Working?

Have you ever discovered that your LG TV remote is broken in the middle of your favorite TV show? Peak frustration, isn’t that right?

Changing the TV’s station, volume, or even power may be a familiar battle that can rapidly turn a fun evening into a pain. Do not fear! We’ve got you covered in this blog article with a simple, 5-step tutorial on how to revitalize your LG TV remote. Put an end to those times when you were distressed by a remote and take back control of your enjoyment. Let’s get going!

Are you interested in mirroring your iPhone or iPad's screen to your LG TV? Check out the LG TV app AirBeamTV Mirror, which is available for free!

Top 5 Solutions When LG TV Remote Is Not Working

1. Check the Batteries

Checking the batteries should always be your first port of call when your LG TV remote stops working. Low or dead batteries can be the cause of many remote control problems. A weak battery can lead to a weaker signal, which might make the remote unresponsive or operate sporadically.

To fix this, just open your remote control’s battery compartment, take out the old batteries, and put in new ones. Using premium alkaline batteries will improve performance and extend their life.

2. Ensure Line of Sight

Your remote control has to be in direct line of sight of the TV’s infrared receiver in order to work correctly. Make sure the TV and the remote are not blocked in any way. Dust on the TV receiver, furniture, and other items can all obstruct the signal. Minimize obstructions by positioning your TV and remote in the best possible ways.

Furthermore, look for any shiny surfaces, as these might cause problems by reflecting the infrared signal in unexpected directions. The responsiveness of your TV may be significantly increased by aligning it with your remote.

3. Clean the Remote

Your remote control may have dust, dirt, and grime buildup inside the buttons and on the outside over time. This accumulation might make the remote less useful by obstructing the infrared transmission or sticking buttons.

First things first, take the batteries out of the remote control. Next, thoroughly clean the remote’s buttons and body using a cotton swab moistened with rubbing alcohol or a soft, lint-free cloth. When cleaning, be thorough but delicate so as not to break the remote.

4. Reprogram or Reset the Remote

Reprogramming or resetting the remote control can be required if cleaning the device and checking the batteries don’t resolve the problem. The programming on the remote control may occasionally get distorted or out of sync with the TV.

For further information on reprogramming or resetting the remote control, consult the user manual that came with your TV. To return the remote to its original settings, this procedure typically entails pressing down on certain buttons or according to a series of instructions.

5. Consider Infrared Interference

Based on our observations, infrared interference is a prevalent problem with remote controllers. The TV’s remote control may not work properly when other electronics, including fluorescent lights or some household appliances, are sending out infrared signals.

While utilizing the remote, discover any possible sources of interference and either turn them off or move them. This should assist in resolving any problems caused by disturbance of the infrared transmission.

An AirBeamTV developer said, “We’ve found that most LG TV remote control problems can be resolved by taking care of the simple things like making sure the remote is pointed in the right direction, testing the batteries, and keeping it clean.

Often, all it takes to get your remote back working and continue watching TV is to follow these easy instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I get my FireStick to recognize my LG remote?

Compatibility problems are the most frequent reason an LG remote won’t work with a FireStick; they may arise from LG remotes lacking the features or programming required to operate a FireStick. It might be necessary to utilize a suitable universal remote or the FireStick remote.

My LG remote power button is blinking red. Why is that?

The most frequent reason why the LG remote’s red power button flashes is when the batteries are running low or empty. To fix the problem, swap out the batteries with new ones.

Why won’t my LG TV remote function even after I change the batteries?

When an LG TV remote won’t operate after changing the batteries, it’s usually due to a malfunction or loss of synchronization. If the problem continues, try resetting or reprogramming the remote in accordance with your TV’s instructions, or think about purchasing a replacement remote.