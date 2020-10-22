Lexi Underwood to Perform Sneakerella Princess around Disney+

Lexi Underwood better receive her crown prepared,’cause she is going to be on Lady responsibility. On Wednesday, the Little Fires Everywhere celebrity declared she was joining the cast of Disney+ Sneakerella — as royalty, no longer. Underwood is going to be combined by It’s ‘s Chosen Jacobs along with NBA superstar John Salley, at what is promising to become a powerhouse cast.

“Thanks @Disney & @Disneyplus for making a chance for people to dream large & reimagine the way we view your princesses and princes,” Underwood wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Imma be a Disney Princess y’all.”

Based on Deadline, Sneakerella requires the timeless Cinderella fairy tale and gives it a more pop/hip-hop musical spin — with a focus on excellent footwear. The storyline revolves around El (performed with Jacobs) who functions as a stock boy at his late mother’s shoe shop in Queens. His greatest dream is to style shoes, but he adopts this fire out of his stepfather and his excruciating stepbrothers.

El matches Kira King (performed with Underwood) that the girl of ace athlete Darius King (performed with Salley), and collectively they recognize their mutual love for shoes. With just a bit of assistance from a loyal friend and a fairy godmother, will El attain his lifelong objective of being a true sneaker tycoon? We will have to wait and see the film to discover. Meanwhile, continue reading in order to find knowledgeable about the throw.