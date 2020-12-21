Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Individuality of the Calendar year Award once again soon after seventh Components Just one planet title

The Mercedes Formula Just one star was named as the winner of the prestigious annual prize for the next time for the duration of a digital ceremony held in Salford on Sunday immediately after remaining regarded as the heavy favourite subsequent a commendable year both of those on and off the keep track of.

Hamilton just lately celebrated a seventh F1 entire world title that brought him level with the legendary Michael Schumacher and also passed the latter in phrases of personal grand prix wins (he now has 95), while dominant Mercedes manufactured record by easing to a seventh consecutive constructors’ title.

The Briton has also been a powerful voice in the combat in opposition to racism and performed a leading job in tries to strengthen variety in his activity.

Hamilton’s only preceding SPOTY triumph arrived in 2014, just after he experienced sealed the next of his history-equalling seven globe championships.

Lewis Hamilton is now a two-time winner of the BBC Sporting activities Persona of the Calendar year Award

In a most unconventional 12 months when the worldwide sporting routine was greatly impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 35-calendar year-outdated observed off level of competition from record-making jockey Hollie Doyle, Liverpool’s Premier League title-profitable captain Jordan Henderson, two-time entire world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, reigning earth snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and England cricketer Stuart Wide.

Henderson completed as runner-up on Sunday, with Doyle placing third in the public vote.

“Congratulations to all the extraordinary nominees … I’m so happy of what they’ve obtained,” Hamilton stated by using video clip url.

“I want to thank all people who named in and voted for me, I was not anticipating this, figuring out there are so several wonderful contenders, but I assume we are all winners.