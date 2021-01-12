LeToya Luckett, Tommicus Walker Break up 3 Months After Newborn No. 2

Likely their different strategies. LeToya Luckett and spouse Tommicus Walker have referred to as it quits soon after 3 a long time of marriage, and considerably less than 4 months following welcoming their son, Tysun.

“After incredibly prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have determined to get a divorce,” Luckett, 39, wrote in an Instagram assertion on Monday, January 11. “It is my deepest want for us to be loving coparents and continue to keep a peaceful natural environment out of regard for our youngsters.”

The former Destiny’s Kid singer included: “Please realize our want for privateness. Thank you in progress for your prayers, aid & space to recover as we tread as a result of this complicated time.”

Luckett, who also shares a daughter, Gianna, 2, with Walker, wrote, “Love often 💔,” along with the statement and a spouse and children image.

Walker shared the very same statement on his Instagram account, pursuing up with a picture of the pair from the earlier, smiling on getaway.

“WE will stroll by way of this journey as the Best CO-Dad and mom At any time,” he wrote. “Our youngsters will see & experience Appreciate. Our foundation will under no circumstances break!! I Will generally like you, LeToya. 🌹.”

1 working day prior, Luckett gushed about her stepdaughter, Madison, who Walker has from a past romantic relationship.

“It’s so amazing to check out you grow & blossom into a beautiful & sweet younger woman. You are so clever & past your yrs,” she wrote together with a collection of pics of the birthday woman, who turned 9 on Sunday, January 10, such as one of the pair at Luckett’s wedding to Walker. “Your sweet hugs bring me considerably pleasure & I love our talks. You’re an answered prayer & I’m grateful for our partnership. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for accepting me. Thank you for educating me. You manufactured me a mommy-in-appreciate before God blessed me to have my have. I like you further than words and phrases Madison & I always will. Satisfied burfday my love❤️✨.”

The estranged couple’s break up arrived 3 months just after they welcomed their son, Tysun, in September 2020.

The T.I. & Tiny: Good friends & Household Hustle star declared her 2nd child’s arrival through Instagram at the time, declaring the pair were being “overjoyed” over their latest addition.

Luckett declared her second pregnancy in March. “Dear God, thank you,” the “Torn” singer captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Growing & glowing in your mild & enjoy! Overjoyed & grateful for our small bundle.”

The “Worlds Apart” singer wed Walker in Texas in December 2017. Ahead of her nuptials, the bride-to-be gushed about her man, telling Essence, that their chemistry was “immediately” there.

“We begun talking and laughing,” she mentioned of their relationship. “Talking to him felt like currently being house once more.”

