Letitia Wright and Jamie Bell will star in the upcoming film Constructed , that can be set five years following the Civil War. )

Deadline accounts the film,”former Buffalo Soldier Moses’Mo’ Washington journeys west to put claim on a golden mine bequeathed with her overdue slaveowner father. It’s a meana dangerous universe to get an unaccompanied Black lady and thus Mo travels to the heavy frontier disguised as a guy. Following her stagecoach is ambushed, she’s tasked with carrying a dangerous stunt captive and have to endure the afternoon once the bandit’s gang attempts to spare him.”

Lovecraft Nation’s Michael K. Williams may also star in the film, which is led at longtime music video manager Anthony Mandler.

Mandler‘s directorial debut is a film called Dragon, that will launch on Netflix following year.

“I could not be more enthusiastic that ushered is your very first movie under my venture with Aaron L. Gilbert’s Bron along with also the Blackhand Media banner” Mandler stated in a statement. “I have always adored the Western genre and also the chance to tell this tale in the opinion of a Black lady throughout the Wild West is a honour.”

