Less Virulent strain of UK; Less illness and less deaths!

The COVID – 19 pandemic has really hit hard every nation. Within no time, the mutations are occurring and new virulent strains are appearing. Already a second wave of this pandemic has started in many of the countries leading to severe illness and many deaths.

But luckily, according to the recent studies by medical officials, the UK Variant of corona virus strain doesn’t affect people severely, leading to reduction in infection as well as number of deaths.

According to the studies, the strain B1.1.7 is way far contagious than the normal strains. The new strain of corona virus emerged in the England U.K. last year in the month of September. This strain then rapidly spread over the U.K. and is one of the common strains in US according to Center of Disease Control.

Researchers further conducted studies to differentiate the severity of the different strains. Scientists collected sample of the patients admitted in University College London Hospital and the North Middlesex University Hospital. These samples were collected in the month of November 2020 to December 2020.

These samples were collected before there was an increase in the cases in England. The surge in the cases were particularly due to this new strain B1.1.7. The samples were collected in the range between 300 – 400. About 58% of the patients were found positive for this particular strain and rest 42% patients were infected with different strains of the virus.

But, if we talk about the severity of the illness, patients infected with the B1.1.7 strains showed comparatively less severe symptoms. People infected with other strains suffered and showed more severe symptoms.

Furthermore, the death in case of people infected with this new B1.1.7 strain were nearly none as that of the other strains. So, according to the Research conducted by the scientists, the new strain of U.K. is comparatively less virulent than that of the other strains.