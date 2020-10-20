Less than two percent of UK TV authors are Dark, research finds

A new study has shown that over twice percent of TV authors in the united kingdom recognize as Black.

The analysis, conducted with the Creative Diversity Network, researched 30,000 individuals and discovered that only 1.6 percent of respondents that had been UK TV authors were Black, whereas 2.4 percent of manufacturing respondents and 4.4 of show manufacturers identify as BAME.

Commenting about the resulting information, Creative Diversity Network’s executive director Deborah Williams stated:”Despite improvements, it is apparent from the information that the UK TV market has a very long way to go before it’s actually representative of its audiences, and especially from the off-screen and mature functioning opportunities it provides to individuals from other cultural backgrounds.