Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson Expecting Baby No. 2

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson are going to be adding another baby to their crew next year. The couple — who are already proud parents to 3-year-old Lucille — shared their happy news on Instagram Monday with beautiful family photos taken by Phoebe Joaquin.

“Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too,” Leslie captioned the snaps. “Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! 🙏🏾🤟🏾 …We’ll make it right for you.”

According to Nicolette’s ‘gram, their baby is due in March 2021. “Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you❣️” she wrote. “More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world.” Congrats to the growing family!