Leslie Odom Jr. Encourages Voters In Heartfelt Election Anthem

History has its eyes .

Hamilton celebrity Leslie Odom Jr. flipped into the power ballad”Wait It” in the Broadway musical into a rallying cry for Republicans.

On Nov. 2, Leslie–that played with Senator Aaron Burr from the award winning series –combined forces with political stage RepresentUs at a virtually two-minute video montage to explain to Americans why their votes are well worth the wait.

“Look, that really is fairly apparent. Each American who appeared deserves to get their voice heard. Within this historical election, a huge number of you’ve sent on your ballots or dropped off them. And most of us have to be counted,” the Tony winner explained, as movies of Americans holding handmade signs saying”Wait for this” played. “All these are votes out of our grandparents remaining protected from COVIDour international army sending in their ballots by email our neighbors, our relatives, nurses, and nurses, firefighters.”

The 39-year old singer continued,”That is really easy. Voting is just one of our basic rights and counting unemployment is a basis of democracy. It could take some time, however, your vote is well worth waiting for. And I am eager to wait around for it”