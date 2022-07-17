Les Wexner Net Worth In 2022 – Check Out How Wealthy The American Businessman Is!

American business magnate Leslie Herbert Wexner is the founder and former chairman of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (formerly Limited Brands).

After founding The Limited, a clothing store with a small but lucrative variety of goods, Wexner built a corporate empire. He eventually increased his holdings to include Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, Express, Inc., and Bath & Body Works.

In February 2020, Wexner made the announcement that he would step down as CEO of L Brands and take on the position of chairman emeritus instead.

Childhood and Education

Bella (née Cabakoff 1908-2001) and Harry Louis Wexner (1899-1975) were the parents of Leslie Wexner when she was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 8, 1937. Both of his parents were of Russian-Jewish ancestry. His father was a Russian citizen.

His mother, a first-generation American, was born in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg district and relocated to Columbus, Ohio when she was a little child. Susan is his younger sister.

Wexner studied at Bexley High. Despite having previously stated a desire to study architecture, he graduated from Ohio State University in 1959 with a degree in business administration.

He joined the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity at Ohio State University. In the Air National Guard, Wexner served. He only spent a short time at the Moritz College of Law.

Net Worth of Leslie Wexner:

Leslie Wexner has a $4.8 billion net worth. Leslie Wexner amassed his wealth by creating the enormously successful conglomerate business known as Limited Brands Corporation.

Victoria’s Secret, Bath, and Body Works, as well as other retail giants, are owned by Limited Brands. Wexner serves as the Limited Brands Corporation’s CEO and chairman. In September 1937, Leslie “Les” H. Wexner was born in Dayton, Ohio. He attended The Ohio State University and majored in business administration.

Wexner went to law school but took a break to assist his parents in managing their store. In 1963, he took out a $5,000 loan from his aunt to launch the clothing chain The Limited. Limited Brands debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 1969.

He is now the CEO of any Fortune 500 company with the longest tenure. Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, La Senza, and The White Barn Candle Company are just a few of Wexner’s businesses. Abercrombie & Fitch, Lane Bryant, and The Limited Too are further brands that have split out.

The Limited and Limited Brands were split up in 2007. In 1989, Wexner and his mother gave the United Way its first $1 million donation. He is regarded as the richest man in Ohio. To enhance Jewish leadership, he established the Wexner Foundation in 1984.

In 2004, he was presented with the Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship. He gave Ohio State the greatest gift in school history in 2011 when he gave $100 million to the university. In 1993, he wed Abigail Koppel, and the two became parents to four kids.

Private life

Wexner, who was 55 years old at the time, wed Abigail S. Koppel, an attorney, in a ceremony at their New Albany, Ohio, home on January 23, 1993. There are four kids in the couple.

Wexner presently resides in New Albany, a neighborhood northeast of Columbus, Ohio, where he once resided in the Bexley neighborhood. He has a 1990-constructed, roughly 336-acre (1.4 km2) estate with 30 rooms that cost $47 million and was inspired by Georgian architecture.

The annual New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day, which benefited The Center for Family Safety and Healing, was held at the estate for twenty years.

Due to its extensive and meticulously maintained jumping course, The Classic continually attracted the best professional show jumping riders.

Announcing the event’s cancellation in February 2018, Abigail Wexner cited the rise in high-caliber equestrian contests as the reason.

The Grade II* listed Foxcote House in Warwickshire, England, dates back to the mid-18th century and has been owned by Wexner since 1997.

Wexner’s Limitless was the largest privately owned yacht in the United States at the time of its construction in 1997, measuring 315 feet and 8 inches (96.25 meters) in length and 41 feet (12.50 meters) in width.

There aren’t many official photos of the yacht, however, one penned by David Netto and released by Rizzoli in October 2016 features images of the yacht’s interior designer, François Catroux. One of the biggest privately owned boats in use is called The Limitless.

Wexner was chosen by President George W. Bush to be a member of the Honorary Delegation that would go with him to Jerusalem in May 2008 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the State of Israel.

On May 7, 2010, Wexner was admitted to The Ohio State University’s 104th class of Sphinx Senior Class Honorary as an honorary member.

The Ohio State University board of trustees decided to rename The Ohio State University Medical Center in honor of Wexner on February 10, 2012, in appreciation of his leadership and dedication to the school and the hospital. The hospital is now known as Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.