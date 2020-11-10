Leona Lewis would like to embrace

Leona Lewis would like to adopt a kid.

Leona Lewis

The’One More Sleep’ singer confessed that her husband, Dennis Jauch — that she married in July 2019 — will be eager to begin a family whenever you can, but she is still”figuring things out”, although she knows she’d love to accept care of a young child due to her mother’s very own expertise.

She advised Stella magazine:”I really do want kids, however, Dennis and I also have discussed embracing,’ she states. ‘My mom grew up in a children’s house. No one embraced her as a youngster, and I’d very much want to embrace.

“But I am still figuring out things. When it had been up for my husband, then we’d have had children ”

Leona and Dennis had only moved to their California ranch at the onset of lockdown and also she had been”devastated” to be separated out of her horses.

She explained:”As we had only moved, we did not have our horsesjust our puppies, and that I was ruined.

“I was not with my loved ones or even Dennis’s. There were lots of tears, however, lockdown gave me the opportunity to actually concentrate on my songs.”

The 35-year old celebrity is optimistic she and Dennis will spend Christmas both with her parents at London or even Dennis’ mom in Germany.

She explained:”We take it and what is amazing about being D’s parents is that we follow German customs and celebrate Christmas Eve. We simply enjoy being collectively.

“The mums have a tendency to do the cooking and I will do dining table decorating. And when we’re in England, I will view my brothers’ kids and a lot of cousins around Boxing Day, and it can be a whole lot of fun.

“We’re attempting to work out when we could be together this season. Covid makes it hard for households, but that I only want that amazing day of singing, cooking relaxing and being together.”