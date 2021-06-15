Leon Bailey could replace Sancho at Dortmund

Transfer news from Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund will let go Jadon Sancho and replace him with Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

Borussia Dortmund received several offers for their wonderkid Jadon Sancho. Man United maintained a stable relation with Dortmund regarding the chances of signing Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund kept a price tag of £90-120 Million for any club interested to buy him last summer. Man United waited for Dortmund to lower his price, and the wait is still on.

Dortmund even rejected their latest bid of £67 Million. He has a contract until 2023, hence Dortmund will not feel the hurry until next summer.

Leon Bailey from Leverkusen has potential to replace Sancho

The 23 years old Jamaican player joined Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2017 and has a contract until 2023. He left Jamaica in 2011 and continued playing in Austria, Slovakia, Belgium and then landed in Germany.

This season, Leon Bailey has played 40 games in all competition and have scored 15 goals with 11 assists as well.

Although Leon is 2 years older than Sancho, but he has an ability to score against Bayern Munich. Since 2019, he has played 7 games against Bayern and have scored 4 goals.

Bailey can help Dortmund set up good project

The current transfer value of Leon Bailey is certainly around £30-35 Million. And if Dortmund decides to sell off Jadon Sancho and buy Leon Bailey, they will still remain in huge profit margin.