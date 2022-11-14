Leighton Meester Boyfriend: A Timeline of Their Relationship!

The native Floridian Leighton Meester got her start in acting with a part in a regional production of “Wizard of Oz.” At the age of 11, Meester and her family relocated to New York, where she started modeling for brands like Ralph Lauren.

After Dating for Less than A Year, Adam Brody Got Engaged.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are engaged to be married, which is the pinnacle of a televised cross-over event.

Brody, 33, played Seth Cohen in “The O.C.” Leighton Meester, 27, a former “Gossip Girl” star, and he started dating early this year.

The couple had kept their relationship’s specifics a secret, but on Wednesday, MSN’s Wonderwall revealed the news that the two are getting married.

According to a spy, Leighton and Adam celebrated their engagement with intimate friends and family on November 10 at a party in Los Angeles, according to the website.

Adam Brody’s Biography

One of the hottest young actors in Hollywood, Adam Brody was born on December 15, 1979, in San Diego, California.

He rose to prominence in the American teen television industry in 2000 after getting a part in the NBC made-for-TV film Growing Up Brady. Brody is best known for playing the nerdy California hipster Seth Cohen in the now-defunct Fox television series The O.C. Since then, he has made his way to the big screen, appearing in a number of successful movies like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, In the Land of Women, Scream 4, and Think Like A Man Too.

When Brody dated costar and O.C. love interest Rachel Bilson for more than two years, real life imitated art. However, the couple broke up in November 2006. Brody proposed to Leighton Meester in 2013, and the two wed in February 2014.

A Timeline of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s Relationship

2007

Brody disclosed in March 2021 that he first met Meester while she was a cast member of Gossip Girl.

Josh Schwartz produced both programs, and the day we first met, the entire ensemble was dining at Canter’s [Deli in Los Angeles], where I also spent the most of my 20s living.

He remembered the incident on Anna Faris’ “Unqualified” podcast, adding that he “bumped into” Meester over the following several years before they met on the set of the 2011 film The Oranges. “And I was leaving, and he introduced all of us,” he said. “At the time [when we shot the movie], I was seeing someone.

As a result, we intermittently met through friends at work. When I was single, we didn’t date for nearly a year following the movie.

But I had no notion if she was a nice person or not, he continued. In fact, for the first few years that I didn’t know her, I kind of assumed she wasn’t because, well, Gossip Girl. Not that I applied that tag to all actresses or anything; I didn’t. I also enjoy dating actors. I never take that stigma seriously.

2011

The actors first met in 2011 while filming The Oranges. The dynamic between the two was described as “always close and pleasant” by a source for Us. Later, in 2014, Meester and Brody collaborated once more on the film Life Partners.

2013

The actress from Country Strong and the Gilmore Girls alum were “hanging out” and dating, according to Us Weekly, which broke the news in February 2013.

2017

The low-key couple stated in their first joint interview from June 2017 that they “sometimes” talk about how happy they are that their iconic characters ended up together in real life. At the time, Meester made fun of the Seth and Blair holiday by saying, “Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day.” “It makes me giggle. I believe that because we are only human, it doesn’t thrill us; yet, the fact that it does excite you excites us. It’s awesome.

2021

On “Unqualified,” in March 2021, Brody referred to his wife as a “heavenly creature.”

She resembles Joan of Arc in every way. She really is the best and strongest person I know. I just cannot express how important she is to me as a person and how she serves as both my moral compass and North Star. It’s insane,” he exclaimed.

2022

Meester and Brody have been married for eight years and are still joyfully content. In August 2022, a source told Us, “They’re in a really beautiful space.” They remain as deeply in love as they were when they first met. It’s incredible that over ten years have passed.

At the November premiere of Fleishman Is in Trouble on FX, Brody’s show, the two made a rare red carpet appearance.

Summary

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have announced their engagement and plan to wed in the future. They first became acquainted while she was working on the show gossip girl, and since then, they have shared a joyful life together.