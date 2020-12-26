Leicester vs Manchester United: Newest team information, lineups, prediction, Television, Leading League match stream now

Manchester United check out the East Midlands on a superior after once yet again reaching the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet also thrashed Leeds 6-2 in the 1st prime-flight assembly involving the two fierce rivals for 16 several years.

The Purple Devils – now up to third in the desk and just five points at the rear of leaders Liverpool with a recreation in hand – are absent-working day specialists and have gained a staggering 14 matches in a row on the road across all competitions, nevertheless are likely to experience a stern check versus Leicester this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ men – boosted by the conditioning of Jamie Vardy – at present sit a stage in advance of United in 2nd after bouncing again from defeat to Everton with a deserved win at Tottenham last weekend.

Nonetheless, four of their five league losses so much this season have come at home – a report the guests will be only way too pleased to exploit if supplied the probability. Breaking NEWS Everton vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup quarter-final: live score and most current updates

With kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm GMT, adhere to all the make-up and dwell match action with Typical Sport’s web site underneath.

This weekend get a £10 no cost wager with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Similar Sport Multi on the Leading League.

Terms: Min £10 Exact Sport Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri- Solar. Totally free wager valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs use.