Leicester vs Guy United: Prediction, Tv channel, stay stream, staff information, kick-off time, h2h final results, odds

Wednesday’s earn at Everton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals was United’s 14th consecutive absent win in domestic opposition, a run stretching back again until eventually football was put on keep in March.

United have shed to Leicester just once because the change of the millennium – the 5-2 reverse in 2014 – and will place down one more marker with victory on Boxing Working day.

Day, kick-off time and location

Leicester Town vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

The match will be held powering closed doorways at the King Energy Stadium.

How to view Leicester vs Man Utd

Television set channel: The match will be televised on BT Activity.

Dwell stream: BT Sport subscribers will be in a position to check out the match on the net by way of the site or BT Sport application.

Leicester vs Guy Utd staff news

Jamie Vardy is expected to be suit for the hosts, even though Caglar Soyuncu could make his return to the bench after a groin injury. Ricardo Pereira is out. Breaking NEWS Tottenham vs Leicester Reside! Hottest crew news, lineups, prediction, Tv set and Premier League match stream now

Scott McTominay is a doubt for Manchester United and is not expected to be risked. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo will not characteristic.

Leicester vs Gentleman Utd prediction: 1-1 attract

The Foxes thoroughly deserved their acquire in excess of Tottenham final time out, taking part in Spurs at their possess recreation, but will be wary of United’s amazing absent variety. Jamie Vardy’s exercise will be vital but I can see the points shared.

Sojskjaer: Manchester United ‘in a fantastic place’ soon after Everton acquire

Leicester vs Gentleman Utd head to head (h2h) history and final results

Leicester wins: 33

Attracts: 29

Man United wins: 68

Leicester vs Person Utd odds and betting guidelines (topic to transform)

Leicester: 2/1

Draw: 5/2

Gentleman United: 13/10