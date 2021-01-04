Leicester star on William Saliba’s Arsenal exit: ‘He is at last cost-free!’

Leicester Town defender Wesley Fofana has shared his delight at William Saliba’s personal loan transfer from Arsenal to Great, declaring that his previous teammate is ‘finally free’ immediately after months on the sidelines.

The 19-year-previous centre-back again has returned to France right until the close of the time immediately after failing to make a single first-workforce visual appeal for Arsenal considering that linking up with the team in the summer.

Saliba value £27million when he was signed by Arsenal back again in 2019, staying on bank loan at Saint-Etienne for a season, but unsuccessful to impress Mikel Arteta when he returned.

He experienced been shut to returning to the Ligue 1 facet on mortgage over the summer but the offer fell through at the previous minute, with Saliba unimpressed with how Arsenal pulled the plug.

The teen was also prevented from actively playing in the French Cup remaining back in July so he could combine a lot more promptly with the Gunners, nevertheless was by no means supplied a probability in the Arsenal 1st crew irrespective of the back-line having difficulties.

Saliba arrived by means of Saint-Etienne’s academy with Leicester defender Fofana – who, by distinction, has loved an superb start out to existence in the Premier League – with the pair partnering each individual other past time.

Much more: Arsenal FC



The two are fantastic good friends and Fofana was delighted to see his old teammate at last acquiring a financial loan shift and the probability for more common first-crew soccer.

Using to Instagram just after Saliba’s financial loan move to Nice was verified, Fofana wrote: ‘He’s finally free’ alongside a party emoji.

While Saliba has endured a tough commence to lifestyle at Arsenal, the north London club nevertheless feel he can develop into an essential player for them in the potential and hope his time at Nice can support him regain variety and sharpness.

Complex director Edu defined: ‘William knowledgeable a very complicated time past calendar year, with his enjoying time confined by injury and the early ending of the Ligue 1 period due to the pandemic.

‘So alongside one another with William, we have made a decision that shelling out the rest of the year on mortgage with Awesome is the very best way for him to acquire.’

Additional : ‘He will have a wonderful job with us’ – Arsenal chief Edu explains selection to bank loan William Saliba to Awesome

More : Rio Ferdinand hails Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal’s finest young player and slams ‘waste of money’ transfer signing William Saliba

Stick to Metro Activity across our social channels, on Fb, Twitter and Instagram.

For a lot more stories like this, test our sport website page.