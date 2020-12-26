Leicester -1 Manchester United: Most current score, objective updates, group information, Tv, Premier League match stream today

Manchester United take a look at the East Midlands on a large following once once more achieving the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect also thrashed Leeds 6-2 in the very first major-flight meeting among the two intense rivals for 16 many years.

The Crimson Devils – now up to 3rd in the desk and just 5 points at the rear of leaders Liverpool with a sport in hand – are away-working day specialists and have won a staggering 14 matches in a row on the highway across all competitions, however are probable to encounter a stern take a look at in opposition to Leicester this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ males – boosted by the conditioning of Jamie Vardy – now sit a point forward of United in 2nd after bouncing back again from defeat to Everton with a deserved acquire at Tottenham past weekend.

Nevertheless, 4 of their five league losses so much this season have occur at home – a history the people will be only much too joyful to exploit if provided the probability.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

With kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm GMT, follow all the create-up and stay match action with Normal Sport’s site below.

This weekend get a £10 absolutely free bet with Betfair, when you guess £10 on a Very same Match Multi on the Leading League.

Conditions: Min £10 Same Match Multi wager on any EPL match this Fri- Solar. Free bet legitimate for 72 hrs, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs use.