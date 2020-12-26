Leicester -1 Manchester United: Most current score, objective updates, group information, Tv, Premier League match stream today

Manchester United take a look at the East Midlands on a large following once once more achieving the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect also thrashed Leeds 6-2 in the very first major-flight meeting among the two intense rivals for 16 many years.
The Crimson Devils – now up to 3rd in the desk and just 5 points at the rear of leaders Liverpool with a sport in hand – are away-working day specialists and have won a staggering 14 matches in a row on the highway across all competitions, however are probable to encounter a stern take a look at in opposition to Leicester this afternoon.
Brendan Rodgers’ males – boosted by the conditioning of Jamie Vardy – now sit a point forward of United in 2nd after bouncing back again from defeat to Everton with a deserved acquire at Tottenham past weekend.
Nevertheless, 4 of their five league losses so much this season have occur at home – a history the people will be only much too joyful to exploit if provided the probability.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
Guy United XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial
With kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm GMT, follow all the create-up and stay match action with Normal Sport’s site below.
This weekend get a £10 absolutely free bet with Betfair, when you guess £10 on a Very same Match Multi on the Leading League.
Conditions: Min £10 Same Match Multi wager on any EPL match this Fri- Solar. Free bet legitimate for 72 hrs, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs use.
Important Points
Dwell updates
Exhibit latest updates
26 mins: Rashford nearly has an additional serious chance right after a ball in from Martial, even though at the other conclude Vardy’s shot is deflected into the hands of De Gea.
Target! Leicester -1 Manchester United | Marcus Rashford 23’
23 minutes: Rashford can make up for that glaring early skip by providing United the lead!
He calmly slots previous Kasper Schmeichel from near selection right after Fernandes had obtained a critical toe to a pass that was played seemingly also considerably in front of him by James following a toss-in on the far aspect.
Rashford’s 50th Premier League objective and nonetheless an additional aid for Bruno.
20 mins: That corner was instantly cleared by Lindelof, even though a foul on Albrighton by Luke Shaw offers the former Aston Villa male a prospect to supply a free-kick into the United penalty spot from broad on the correct.
Bailly and Maguire combine to very clear right before a aspect-footed strike from Tielemans takes a enormous deflection guiding off the arm of crew-mate Harvey Barnes, who was striving to jump out of the way.
18 mins: Nothing a lot of observe taking place just at the moment, with the first fifty percent settling into a acquainted sample as Leicester knock the ball close to patiently in look for of an opening.
Fernandes leaves a foot in on Tielemans – significantly to the chargrin of the Leicester bench – and Bailly then concedes a corner with his most up-to-date clearance.
14 mins: The sport is just settling down a little bit now after that energetic opening, with Leicester patiently trying to develop from the back and then aim their assault down that still left facet when much more.
Some tidy early passing from the Foxes, as you may hope of a Rodgers side.
12 mins: Some nervy times early on for Lindelof at correct-again for United, who test to come ahead but Rashford is caught offside when seeking to pick up a ball by way of from Dan James.
11 mins: Some problem for De Gea now as the Spaniard moves somewhat gingerly while clutching his back.
Could deputy Dean Henderson be needed early on listed here?
9 mins: Vardy drags a reduced shot vast for Leicester soon after getting performed by means of just one-on-just one, while the offside flag is then raised.
Moments before that, De Gea was quite lucky to get absent with a terribly weak go meant for Harry Maguire inside his individual box that was straight away seized upon.
8 minutes: United are living a little bit dangerously below, with Castagne possessing pleasure down the left – with Leicester seemingly focusing on Lindelof, who is at appropriate-back – and Bailly repelling crosses from inside of the box.
5 mins: Bailly stoops to head distinct for United after Youri Tielemans picks out Timothy Castagne, who attempts to cross for Vardy at the front article.
You get the sensation this is likely to be a bit of a Boxing Day barnstormer between two attack-minded teams.