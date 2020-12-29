Leeds strike again at Amazon pundit Karen Carney right after she claimed club have been only promoted because of Covid

LEEDS UNITED have fired again at Karen Carney after the Amazon Primary pundit claimed they only won advertising to the Leading League because of coronavirus.

Leeds place down a marker by smashing West Brom 5- on Tuesday to make it three wins from their last 4 games.

Strikes from Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha followed an unbelievable have-objective from Romaine Sawyers.

But Carney questioned no matter if all-action Leeds will be able to preserve up their manic style of enjoy for the relaxation of the time.

The previous England footballer also claimed Leeds only won marketing from the Championship final expression soon after having a rest when coronavirus halted the football season.

Carney mentioned: “They outrun everybody and credit rating to them. My only issue would be, will they blow up at the close of the time like the final pair of seasons?

“I in fact imagine they acquired promoted due to the fact of Covid in phrases of it offering them a bit of respite.

“I really do not know if they’d have got up if they did not have that crack.”

Having said that, Leeds fired back at Carney with a cheeky publish on Twitter.

It said: “‘Promoted simply because of Covid’. Gained the league by 10 factors. Hello @primevideosport.”

As Leeds on their own pointed out, they completed on 93 factors – 10 ahead of closest rivals West Brom.

Marcelo Bielsa’s aspect also received their very last 5 game titles in advance of lockdown came in with no conceding when.

But Carney did have variety words and phrases for Leeds’ general performance from the Baggiest on the night time.

She added: “Two newly promoted groups and the distinction among them in phrases of course, quality and also conditioning and intensity.

“Leeds ended up outstanding, we have criticised them in the past couple of weeks about clean up sheets and how much they’ve conceded.

“That’s two back again-to-again cleanse sheets now. I know we mentioned about Meslier before, he’s unorthodox in what he does, but again two cleanse sheets.

“Fabulous performance and attacking-intelligent as clinical as ever.”