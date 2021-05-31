Leeds interested in Ajax’s Noa Lang from Club Brugge

Transfer News from Premier League as Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shows massive interest in winger Noa Lang from Club Brugge.

Leeds United stood tall in their first Premier League season in 16-17 years. Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa managed the club to promote them back to Premier League, and stay up for another season as well.

Now, Leeds United has confidently started preparing for the next season with few low-key yet important transfers.

Portrait: Who is the Leeds target, Noa Lang?

The 21 years old Dutch youngster has attracted attention from Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. The young winger prefers to play on the left has a versatile character to play on the right as well.

The youngster graduated from Ajax academy in 2019 to join their Senior side. He spent few months playing for Eredivisie side Twente FC in 2020.

Noa Lang went on to play for Belgian Club Brugge in Jupiler Pro League. This season, he played 38 games in all competition representing Brugge.

In 38 games, he made 24 League appearances and 6 Champions League appearances as well. He has 17 goals in his first season, where he scored 14 in League and 1 in Champions League. He also has 11 assists by his name.

Marcelo Bielsa can use him extremely well, Although the contract between Noa Lang and Ajax FC will expire in June 2021. Club Brugge has an option to buy the player after the loan season. But Leeds might jump in to hijack the deal.