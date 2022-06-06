Lee Yoo-Mi Net Worth: How Wealthy Is This Celebrity? Luxury Lifestyle!

Lee Yoo-mi is a film actress based in South Korea. Following her appearance on the Netflix series Squid Game, she rose to prominence. However, she has been an active actress for over a decade. Learn more about her sister’s height, wiki, age, biography, net worth, boyfriend, weight, body measurements, television appearances, family, and ethnicity.

Age, Height, & Additional Information

Lee Yoo-mi will be 27 years old in 2021. Her height is 5 feet, 4 inches (162 cm), and she weighs about 55 kilograms. She has light brown eyes and brown hair. Her body measurements are 30-23-32, and she wears a size 6.5 shoe (US).

What Is the Net Worth and Salary of Lee Yoo-Mi?

South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi has a net worth of $4 million. Lee Yoo-mi is best known for her roles as Ji-yeong and Na-yeon in “Squid Game” and “All of Us Are Dead,” respectively.

Lee Yoo-Private Mi’s Life

Yoo-mi maintains a low profile and maintains the privacy of her dating and personal life. Some of her “Squid Game” co-stars remain close friends.

Lee Yoo-Mi Early Years

Yoo-mi was born in Jeonju, South Korea on July 18, 1994.

Career

Yoo-mi began her acting career in 2010 with the action-thriller “The Yellow Sea,” in which she portrayed the protagonist’s daughter. She landed a number of minor roles in television series and films over the subsequent years. In 2012, she appeared in the film “Grape Candy,” and in 2013, she appeared in three films: “The Russian Novel,” “Hwayi: The Monster Boy,” and “Rough Play.” She appeared in “The Avian Kind” in 2015 and “Like a French Film” and “Will You Be There?” in 2016. In 2018, she appeared in the films “Never Ever Rush,” “Outdoor Begins,” “The Whispering,” and “Park Hwa Young.”

Yoo-mi has also appeared in numerous episodes of South Korean television programs, such as “Future Boy,” “Cheo Yong 2,” “Children of the 20th Century,” “Voice 2,” “Just Dance,” “Doctor John,” and “Drama Stage – Everyone Is There.” Yoo-mi signed an exclusive contract with Varo Entertainment in September of 2020.

While Yoo-fame mi’s was growing in South Korea, the rest of the world remained largely unaware of her work throughout the 2010s. She rose to prominence outside of South Korea in 2021, when she was cast as Ji-Yeong in the Netflix series “Squid Game.” The series depicts a number of players involved in a survival drama in which they must risk their lives to participate in a series of deadly children’s games in order to win billions of dollars. The series premiered worldwide in September 2021 to widespread critical and audience acclaim. It remains the most-watched series on Netflix and has become the most-watched program in 94 countries. It also garnered a great deal of attention on the awards circuit, with nominations and wins at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

