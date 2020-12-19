Lee Westwood eyeing up £625,000 prize pot just after revealing 66-1 hero Yorkhill is established to focus on Cheltenham Gold Cup

LEE WESTWOOD is eyeing up yet another monster pay back working day immediately after revealing his 66-1 hero Yorkhill is set to focus on the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Race to Dubai champion Westwood, 47, scooped a whopping £28,000 when his rank outsider won at Newcastle at the stop of previous month.

2

Westwood co-owns Yorkhill, who has gained twice at the competition but fallen absolutely out of form in latest several years, with excellent mate Dave Armstrong.

Top golfer Westy, who pocketed £1.5million final week when professing the European Tour’s purchase of benefit, has the golden contact with horses.

He admitted as much in a chat with commentator Derek Thompson on his Facebook site.

And the Ryder Cup legend allow slip that Yorkhill’s coach Sandy Thomson is lining up a tilt at the Cheltenham showpiece.

Westwood reported: “I’ve been incredibly lucky with horses. Myself and Dave Armstrong have got Yorkhill.

“We are going to check out and race him around Xmas some time. The trainer is conversing about getting into him in the Gold Cup.

“He’s won round Cheltenham prior to and Ruby Walsh generally said he was a opportunity Gold Cup horse.

“He likes going that way round so why not?”

The prize pot for the Gold Cup – 1 of the most significant in British and Irish racing – is a substantial £625,000.

Yorkhill is very likely to be large odds all over again really should he be thrown in to the March race.

His profession looked all but around prior to his spectacular Newcastle good results on November 28.

Yorkhill had been pulled up on his two former operates and fell in the race in advance of that, a 3m 2f contest at Newbury in November 2019.

His very last gain had appear at Galway in August 2019 and he looked in the doldrums right up until Thomson completely turned his type around.

Yorkhill gained the JLT Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in 2017, a 12 months on from his victory in excess of Yanworth in the Neptune Expense Management Novices’ Hurdle.

Westwood is most likely to have a punt on his born again superstar should really he operate at the dwelling of jumps.

He memorably received £48,000 on day two of the festival in 2019 and the year prior scooped £20,000 from his shrewd bets.

