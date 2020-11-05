LeBron James Demands Justice Following Close Buddy’s Sister Can Be Murdered

LeBron James is on a mission to solve a murder which strikes close to home.

The Lakers celebrity pleaded by citizens of the hometown of Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to demand prosecution for Ericka Weems following her tragic passing.

E! News has shown on Monday, Nov. 2, the sister of LeBron’s buddy Brandon Weems was detected in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Even the 37-year old was declared dead in her residence after having a welfare check, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Hunting responses for Erika’s murder LeBron tweeted,”My brother had been murdered last weekend at her house! My brother household want answers to why and from whom.”

The athlete, who’d formerly played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, included,”My town I wanty’all to go to work and discover out who did so horrible, shameful, and disgusting point about this kind of caring, more loving angel”