LeBron James Begs To Get Help In Murder Case Involving Best Friend’s Sister

— The Cavs have released an Announcement about the Catastrophe… Stating the team Is Going to do what it Could to bring justice.

“The complete Cavaliers company was horribly saddened to find out about the current tragic passing of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka,” GM Koby Altman stated Wednesday.

“Our hearts are filled with pain within this particular act. We all express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the full Weems family, their nearest and dearest, as well as the Akron community”

“We’ll be with Brandon during this extremely tough period and will provide our support and tools that will help get justice for Ericka.

LeBron James is pleading with taxpayers of Akron, Ohio to assist authorities in a murder case involving his buddy’s sister… stating Wednesday,”my city that I want y’all to head to get the job done.”

Bron’s lifelong pal, Brandon Weems — who is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ manager of scouting — missing his sister before this week at which officials have ruled a homicide.

Based on Information at Cleveland, 37-year old Ericka Weems had been discovered by relatives at Akron on Monday with a gunshot wound to her mind.

Cops say they have found an evaluation… but up to now, they have made no arrests and state they have yet to spot any suspects.

LeBron is begging for help to change this… begging folks of their hometown of Akron to return if they have any understanding of this circumstance.

“AKRON OHIO!!” LeBron composed Wednesday on Twitter. “My brother has been murdered last weekend at her dwelling! My brother household want answers to why and from whom.”

“My town I want y’all to go to work and discover out who did so dreadful, shameful, and disgusting issue about this kind of caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems.”

LeBron along with Brandon’s friendship goes back years… together with MLive reporting both fulfilled Pee Wee soccer when they were small children.

Both proceeded to become teammates in their St. Vincent-St. Mary H.S. basketball staff… and Bron climbed so near Brandon, he is called his”brother” differently in interviews through recent years.

Akron detectives are urging people to phone 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP should they have any advice concerning the situation.

A benefit up to 5,000, meanwhile, was provided for information from Summit County Crimestoppers also.

Initially printed — 1:50 PM PT