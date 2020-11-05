LeBron James Begs His Hometown Akron To Help Launch The Murder Of His Buddy’s Sister

LeBron James Begs His Hometown Akron To Help Launch Your Murder Of His Buddy’s Sister

NBA all-star LeBron James is turning into people for assistance in discovering who killed his friend’s sister.

Ericka Weems was murdered in her home Monday afternoon (Nov. 2nd).

The Summit County Medical Examiner decided that she had been fatally shot in the mind. The situation has been investigated as a homicide.

Thus far, there are not any suspects. LeBron James has stepped in and shot to Twitter to inquire his team to help resolve the tragedy.

He composed Wednesday (Nov. 4th):

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother has been murdered last weekend at her house! My brother household desire answers to why and from whom. My city I want y’all to head to work and discover out who did that horrible, humiliating, disgusting issue about this kind of caring, husband! #Justice4EricaWeems”

Ericka Weems’ dad, Darrell Weems, told News 5 at Cleveland the previous time that he saw her was about Saturday night.

“She abandoned me around 9 o’clock. I advised her to phone me if she got home, and that she never called. I phoned her daily Sunday. No response.”

The relatives stated that they knew something was not right after a buddy who Ericka was likely to babysit for could not get a hold on her.

Regrettably, Ericka was discovered inside her bedroom dead.

The household is requesting anyone with information to reach out to Akron authorities at 330-375-3490 or 330-3752TIP.

a 5,000 benefit is being provided from the Summit County Crimestoppers for advice which helps police locate the shooter. Individuals with information may also leave an anonymous tip in 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO into 274637.

Continued prayers to your family members and loved ones of Ericka Weems.