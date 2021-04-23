Leaked iPhone 13 live photo show off a redesign of rear camera setup

According to the recent leak, the latest iPhone 13 leak revealed first prototype photos. The unofficial prototype comes with two redesigned rear camera lenses that are placed diagonally. Last year, in iPhone 12, Apple placed the camera lenses vertically. Previously, a rumour suggested a new dual-camera arrangement.

Note that it is still an unconfirmed prototype. Even mass production certainly did not begin. As per analysts, the company might release iPhone 13 in September, which is a little too far.

Leaked iPhone 13 Mini Prototype

As far as the looks are concerned, it seems, we might not see too many changes from last year’s iteration. Some minor changes might come such as the camera redesign we discussed earlier. Even the navy blue colour clearly corresponds to that of last year’s iPhone 12 lineup. However, aligning with the rumours, if Apple decides to stick to the diagonal camera lens then we might see a similar design in the premium models too in the future.

As per rumours, Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will be powered by an A15 Bionic chip. The highly anticipated A15 Bionic chip is rumoured to be ahead of schedule. Its mass production will start from late May.

iPhone 13 renders

Rumours suggest the Pro and Pro Max variants of this year’s iPhone might come with a smaller notch, an always-on display and a 120 Hz ProMotion display.

The iPhone 13 line up is rumoured to come with a number of camera upgrades like a portrait mode for video and astrophotography features for shooting the night sky. And the basic iPhone 13 might offer sensor-shift stabilization. The specification was previously reserved for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.