Leah’s Exes Occur Encounter To Experience Following Finale Fallout

Corey vowed to surface at this year’s reunion soon after Jeremy slammed him on air the earlier year.

They may well not have achieved in man or woman owing to Covid restrictions, but Leah Messer’s exes Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms at last arrived deal with-to-confront on Tuesday’s “Teen Mother 2” reunion following a nasty feud which performed out in the community eye.

For these who haven’t been pursuing this saga, Calvert slammed Leah’s other ex for the duration of final year’s reunion — indicating the two did not get together ahead of criticizing Corey on air for never going to daughter Ali’s doctor’s appointments. Right after it aired, Corey went off on Twitter, identified as out MTV for not allowing for him to Skype into the special and vowed to be at the reunion this 12 months.

“I tweeted to the complete nation that I would be in this article this calendar year, which is why I’m right here,” he explained with a chortle on Tuesday’s new episode.

When questioned how Simms reacted to Calvert’s diss, Corey admitted he “really overreacted to the full predicament” and “wasted also a lot strength on it.”

“But, at the time, I was quite offended,” he claimed. “I failed to have a possibility to adhere up for Miranda for myself, so that struck a nerve.”

When Calvert was questioned whether he experienced any regrets around his controversial comments, he also copped to undesirable actions.

“Yeah, I overstepped my boundaries,” he said. “I attained out to Corey 3 months in the past and we had a quite respectable dialogue around the mobile phone. I apologize for declaring what I said.”

In 2019, Dr. Drew requested if the two dads even now “acquired alongside.”

“No,” Calvert rapidly responded. When probed for far more, he added, “We get along but I just you should not agree with a great deal of shit.”

Jeremy then claimed Leah was the only just one who attends health professionals appointments with their daughter Ali, who has Titin’s muscular dystrophy.

“You however can make an hard work to go. I never give a f–k if its a two moment appointment, at minimum demonstrate your presence for your kid,” he explained, including that Simms has no justification. “Corey has a f–king good schedule, he will work at house and he can consider off any time the f-k he wishes to.”

After currently being termed out by Calvert, Simms did wind up heading to Ali’s first appointment in years for the duration of the most the latest season. He also revealed his new holiday schedule would allow for him to attend extra appointments in the long term.

“Teen Mother” airs Tuesdays on MTV.

