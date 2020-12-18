Leah Remini Phone calls BS on Tom Cruise’s Covid Outburst

“This is all for publicity.”

Leah Remini thinks Tom Cruise’s Covid outburst was all for clearly show.

The previous Scientologist was reacting to the actor’s “Mission: Extremely hard 7” rant, in which he was recorded flipping out at crew associates who ended up not adhering to coronavirus policies on set.

But in accordance to Remini, Scientologists will not even imagine COVID-19 is a actual thing.

“Tom does not care about the households of his crew this is all for publicity,” she wrote in a piece for anti-Scientology internet site The Underground Bunker, incorporating that the point any individual was falling for it was “just mindblowing.”

“I would bet that Tom had this rant published for him and experienced his Scientology assistant document and launch it.”

In the leaked audio posted by The Sunlight, Cruise reportedly spotted two crew customers talking within just two meters of each individual other while filming in the United kingdom, and lost it.

“If I see you do it once more, you are f–king absent,” he can be read yelling. “And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you far too and you far too. And you, do not you at any time f–king do it yet again.”

But according to Remini, Tom’s religion does not even believe Covid or any other illness can be spread by proximity or deficiency of masks — but alternatively by associating with “suppressive folks” or “PTS” (Potential Trouble Source).

“Anything you see coming from Scientology and Scientologists, such as mask putting on and supposedly humanitarian efforts, is just a demonstrate. It truly is for general public relations reasons only,” she wrote.

She pointed out that film productions are getting very thorough amid the pandemic, and that the appropriate process — if constraints have been getting breached — was to have a producer address the scenario privately and skillfully.

“No 1 wants to be ‘addressed’ by Tom about basic safety codes,” she claimed. “What a lot more probable occurred was, two crew associates who had been in the exact same zone were being conversing to every single other and Tom saw this as an prospect to seem as the epitome of strength of a leader who is having this pandemic extremely seriously.”

“This actions is not ordinary or acceptable. No 1 can reply to his outburst with no being fired. And all over again, this is not a pandemic that Tom and Scientology feel in.”

“Tom’s response that was released yesterday shows his correct character. He is an abusive particular person,” she claimed, going on to allege. “I witnessed it, I have been a recipient of it on a little degree, and I’ve been told of comparable abuse by his previous girlfriend, his staff members, and his pals. This is the genuine Tom.”

Remini said that hearing Tom show up to abuse the crew whilst remaining praised for showing that he cares is “a farce.”

However, Cruise did come in for a lot of praise.

Josh Gad explained his response was right, Hilarie Burton Morgan explained she never appreciated him far more, whilst Alec Baldwin insisted he was just trying to keep persons employed, and “who f–king cares” if “he is pissed off on 1 distinct working day.”

George Clooney in the meantime told Howard Stern that Cruise “did not overreact, mainly because it is a difficulty.”

A spokesperson for the Church of Scientology refuted Remini’s statements relating to its stance on Covid.

“The Church of Scientology has carried out more than any other religious institution in selling COVID-19 prevention actions — all over the U.S. and globally. Prolonged right before ‘stay at home’ directives, the Church took aggressive steps to avert the distribute of the virus. The Church’s chief acted perfectly in advance of the curve,” it instructed Yahoo in a statement.

TooFab has reached out to Tom Cruise for comment as properly as the Church of Scientology.

