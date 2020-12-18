Leah Messer: End Calling My Child a Brat!

Leah Messer has 3 daughters, and one of them has a little bit of a negative popularity.

And if you’ve got been looking at Teen Mom 2 for the previous number of decades, then you likely know who we’re talking about.

Leah’s youngest daughter, Addie, is only 7 a long time old, but she’s received a large personality, and we see it generally on the demonstrate.

She’s sassy, she’s never ever frightened to contact everyone out on certainly just about anything — it really is humorous to look at, but in all probability significantly less funny to essentially offer with.

A superior instance of this transpired in this week’s episode when Addie got some gum trapped on a microphone.

In the scene, Leah was sitting down in her parked auto with all three of her ladies, seeking at her mobile phone though they messed all-around in the again, and Addie can be listened to telling her sisters about the gum predicament.

A crew member popped in, and she told him “I form of ruined a single of your mics.”

A sound mixer came more than and questioned her if she place the gum on the microphone, and she stated that she did, but when he asked her to choose it off, she refused.

A single of the producers questioned her to get the gum off as well, but she requested “Why can not he?”

The seem mixer stated that she was the just one who had the gum and who set the gum on his mic, so she could be the a single to take treatment of the scenario.

Leah, who was on her cellphone in the course of this whole conversation, handed Addie an empty bag and instructed her to set the gum in it, and that she “appreciates improved.”

Addie whined about it, but she did stop up removing the gum.

And for several viewers, it was just not a superior search.

Quite a few persons criticized Addie for her conduct, and Leah for not disciplining her strongly sufficient, both of those for that incident and in normal.

On Twitter, MTV shared the clip and one particular man or woman commented with “It’s just pitiful she behaves like this.”

And that was plenty of for Leah to talk out.

“Just to be apparent,” she replied, “Addie did not deliberately place the gum on the mic. She experienced it on a wrapper and sat the mic down on it.”

“For crying out loud, she was 6,” she additional.

Kailyn Lowry was on Leah’s aspect, telling her “Pay out them no brain little one. They will generally have sh-t to say.”

It is really simple to see why Leah would be irritated with persons criticizing her parenting like this — soon after all, we do just see minimal bits of their lives on the exhibit, and Addie is nonetheless pretty younger.

But it can be also easy to understand why some people today may consider that Leah wants to action it up a minimal, due to the fact we did see a few of crew members fundamentally parenting Addie and teaching her a lesson about caring for other’s belongings although she looked at her cell phone.

Do you imagine Leah requires to get the job done on her parenting techniques?

