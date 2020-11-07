Leading Trump Aide Ja’Ron Smith Announces He Is Leaving Administration | National

Ja’Ron Smith is Declaring that he Is Quitting his role as a senior aide to President Donald Trump.

The highest-ranking Black in the White House who worked with Jared Kushner, published an announcement on Twitter Friday (November 6) describing his choice, he also calls”bittersweet.”

“After linking the Trump AdministrationI set out to get the empty claims before, and I am pleased to state claims made, promises kept. In four decades, President Trump has sent for Black America; record low unemployment, Opportunity Zones, criminal justice reform, even historical funds for HBCUs, and the list continues,” Smith stated, in a part.

He added:”This decision has been made in consultation with my household (one which is going to be growing quite soon with the accession of twins), also awarded the boon of my coworkers in the White House ahead before the election”