Leading League desk 2020/21 | Evening Normal

Mohamed Salah’s deflected effort and hard work was swiftly cancelled out by Heung-min Son ahead of Steven Bergwijn skipped two gilt-edged prospects – and Spurs paid out for people as Firmino’s late header sent the champions three factors apparent.

It capped a good couple of times for the Reds, who also noticed Chelsea overwhelmed by Wolves, Manchester Town held to a 1-1 attract by West Brom and Leicester lose at dwelling to Everton.

Down the bottom of the table, Arsenal drew 1-1 with Southampton to prevent a fifth straight house league defeat and Fulham performed out a – attract with Brighton.

Somewhere else, Leeds arrived from behind to rating five versus Newcastle before in-form West Ham have been held to a 1-1 draw by ten-guy Crystal Palace.

The gameweek concludes on Thursday evening with Aston Villa drawing – with Burnley and Manchester United viewing Sheffield United.

Gameweek 13 fixtures and effects

Leeds 5-2 Newcastle (6pm)

Leicester -2 Everton (6pm)

Fulham – Brighton (8pm)

Aston Villa – Burnley (6pm)