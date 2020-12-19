Leading League desk 2020/21 currently

iverpool can validate prime spot for Christmas by preventing defeat at Crystal Palace as the hectic festive plan carries on.

The Reds kick off the weekend action, then it is an intriguing clash concerning Southampton and Manchester Town right before Arsenal make the journey to Everton. Newcastle and Fulham spherical off Fulham.

Brighton and Sheffield United are to start with up on Sunday on the south coastline prior to Tottenham glance to get back to profitable ways versus Leicester. Manchester United and Leeds renew their rivalry in the 3rd game of the working day ahead of Sam Allardyce’s first activity in cost of West Brom, using on Aston Villa.

Monday’s double-header is the latest chapter in Burnley’s struggle at the base, this time versus Wolves, ahead of Chelsea and West Ham experience off beneath the Stamford Bridge lights in a London derby.

Gameweek 14 fixtures and results

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (12.30pm)

Southampton vs Manchester Metropolis (3pm)

Everton vs Arsenal (5.30pm) Breaking NEWS Leading League desk 2020/21 | Evening Normal

Newcastle vs Fulham (8pm)

Brighton vs Sheffield United (12pm)

Tottenham vs Leicester Town (2.15pm)

Manchester United vs Leeds (4.30pm)

West Brom vs Aston Villa (7.15pm)

Burnley vs Wolves (5.30pm)

Chelsea vs West Ham (8pm)

This weekend get a £10 no cost guess with Betfair, when you wager £10 on a Exact same Recreation Multi on the Premier League.