Leadale no Daichi nite release date announced

Based on the latest promotional video shared by Kadokawa’s Youtube channel, Leadale no Daichi nite (World of Leadale) will begin airing on various TV stations and distribution platforms on January 5, 2022 with the opening song “Happy Encount” which will be performed by TRUE.

Ceez began publishing the novel Leadale no Daichi nite on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in November 2010 and ended it in December 2012. The author then published six chapters set after the end of the story from 2013 to 2019. Kadokawa began publishing her story in an edited print edition in January 2019 with her sixth novel.

Yen Press began releasing the first volume in English in October 2020 alongside the second volume. The franchise was later adapted into the manga by writer Ryo Suzukaze and illustrator Dashio Tsukimi at Dengeki PlayStation Comic in 2019. Currently, two compilation volumes have been published for this format.

Seiyuu

Eri Yukimura as Cayna.

Daisuke Ono as Skargo.

Kaori Nazuka as Mai-Mai

Tomokazu Sugita as Kartatz

Production team

Takeyuki Yanase (Himegoto, Uchi no Ko no tame naraba, ore wa moshikashitara Maou mo Taoseru kamoshirenai, Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko) as project director at Maho Film Studios.

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu, Jashin-chan Dropkick, Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka?) as writer and screenwriter.

Toshihide Masudate, Eri Kojima, and Kaho Deguchi as character designs.

Leadale no Daichi nite tells the story of an accident experienced by KAgami Leila that left half his body paralyzed. One day, death gathers him when a power outage occurs and he dies in a sad state, but before that, he is moved to the world of online gaming that he often plays. However, when Keina woke up, 200 years had passed!

Right now, he just needs to relax and explore that new world, but what kind of discomfort will happen to our protagonist later?