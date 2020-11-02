Lea Michele Shares Glimpse in Son Ever’s Halloween Costume!

Lea Michele gets her return into her car after a visit to the playground along with spouse Zandy Reich along with a buddy on Friday afternoon (October 30) at Santa Monica, Calif.

The 34-year old Glee celebrity kept matters sporty at a bulbous, white top and black lady shorts to get her family experimentation with boy Ever, two months.

The next afternoon, Lea occurred to Instagram to discuss a super adorable pic of all Ever dressed as a lion for Halloween! )

“Our small lion guy,” Lea captioned the pic of all Ever sporting his costume and placing his belly.

Ever since giving birth to her kid again in August,” Lea has shared a few glimpses of himbut has not posted any photographs of Ever‘s confront nevertheless.