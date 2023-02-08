Lea Michele Had Many “Healing and Very Eye-Opening” Conversations After Glee Backlash

The cast of Glee has made up of Lea Michele.

The 36-year-old lead of Fox’s musical comedy Funny Girl has spoken up about her attempts to make amends with her co-stars in the wake of the controversy surrounding her behavior on set in 2020.

She said to Interview Magazine, “I think these past two years have been very crucial for anybody to simply sit back and contemplate.” “I engaged in numerous one-on-one communications. However, the most crucial step was for everyone to pause for a while.”

Michele described her progress in the wake of the scandal.

“In the end, it’s all about how you make other people feel. Moreover, you must suppress your emotions, “She broke it down for me,” he said. A lot of the interactions I’ve had with folks behind the scenes have helped me heal and taught me a lot.

She continued, “I’ve been doing this for a really long time, and I’m not going to ever blame anything on the things that I’ve been through in my life.” “You also can’t just brush off or downplay those events. They serve as a thread in the tapestry that is my life.”

The ex-Scream Queens star said she hoped playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl would change how audiences viewed her.

After learning she would be playing Fanny Brice, the actress reflected, “Okay, this may be incredibly significant for my career, but it’s also helpful to have this opportunity to introduce people to who I am now.”

Along with marrying Zandy Reich, she became a mother to 2-year-old Ever Leo.

She reflected on how she had told herself, “If I can’t consider my job as a leader offstage as important as my duty as a leader onstage, then I shouldn’t do this show.” before taking on the lead in Funny Girl. “Because that’s something I’ve always had trouble with.”

She went on, “So to have this opportunity now at 36 as a wife and a mother — to walk into this profession that comes with so much pressure and a large amount of responsibility — was a very, very big success for me.”

Fox aired all ten seasons of Glee, from 2009 to 2015. Samantha Marie Ware, a former co-star of Michele’s, tweeted in June 2020 that Michele made her life a “living nightmare” on film, prompting Michele to issue a public apology.

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” Michele said in a lengthy statement that was shared with PEOPLE at the time.

One further piece of the letter of apology said, “Even if I can’t recall ever making such a statement and strive not to make assumptions about people based on superficial characteristics like their race or ethnicity, that’s not the point. What’s important is that I definitely did things that caused harm to other individuals.”

“Whether it was because of my privileged position and perspective or because I was just being immature and unnecessarily tough, I am sorry for my actions and the hurt I may have caused. The previous several months have been a great opportunity for me to examine my own flaws and work toward improving them.”

After Michele issued an apology, her Glee co-star Heather Morris weighed in on the allegations, tweeting, “Was it difficult to work with her? Yes, I do think Lea should be called out for her disrespectful behavior toward others for as long as it persisted.”

After that, she said, “it’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking up is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society.”