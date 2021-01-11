Law enforcement make virtually 600 prescription drugs seizures over Xmas

Law enforcement have designed 579 drugs seizures about the Xmas time period during 7,500 patrols carried out as component of Operation Season’s Greetings this 12 months.

fficers claimed 280 people ended up also arrested for driving when below the influence of alcoholic beverages or medication this 12 months, together with 203 arrests for suspected drug offences.

Law enforcement also carried out 142 licensing checks, 1,263 patrols on public transportation or at transport hubs and 6,329 criminal offense prevention patrols.

It came as element of an procedure working from the begin of December until finally January in which police deployed assets to deal with criminality and present reassurance about the festive period.

Assistant Main Constable Alan Todd explained you can find no doubt the Christmas interval was a pretty diverse just one this calendar year.

He mentioned officers ongoing proactive patrols, worked with corporations, certified premises and community transport operators around Christmas in addition to their ongoing efforts to help the Well being Safety Laws and avert the distribute of Covid 19.

“I would like to thank all of individuals who labored with us, listened to our messaging and supported our endeavours all over Procedure Season’s Greetings,” he mentioned.

“We will go on to function with all our partners, stakeholders and the general public to construct safer communities alongside one another.”

Belfast Telegraph