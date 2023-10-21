Lavon Lewis’s Net Worth: Success in Numbers!

Lavon Lewis started Connect Branding Marketing and serves as its president and creative director. Culture Decoded was founded by Lavon Lewis, who is also its creator. Awarded for his design work, he now owns a prestigious label. Companies like Amazon, Panasonic, SeaWorld, and AT&T are among Lavon Lewis’s Sipremem Clients. Court of the Queen In March of 2023, Lavon Lewis became a public figure as he proposed to Evelyn Lozada, a star on the reality show Basketball Wives.
|Real Name
|Lavon Lewis
|Nick Name
|LaVon Lewis
|Popular Name
|Lavon Lewis Connect Branding
|From
|Tuscaloosa, Alabama
|Lives In
|Atlanta, Georgia, USA
|School Name
|Central High School
|Higher Education
|B.S., Graphic Design & Marketing, MBA
|University/ College Name
|Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, Dartmouth College, University of North Alabama
|Nationality
|Albanian, American
|Religion
|Christian
|Hobbies
|Social Media, Marjeting
|Profession
|Entrepreneur
Is Lavon Lewis’ Net Worth a Mystery?
Lewis has a habit of keeping his business to himself. As a result, learning much about him is impossible. It’s obvious from his lavish lifestyle that he has a high income, as he is a prosperous businessman. However, determining his wealth is impossible. But definitely, there are certain measures available to us through which we can have an estimate of his net worth. His wealth can be attributed to his many accomplishments as a creative director, brand consultant, entrepreneur, and book. Lewis has collaborated with notable businesses and written a book titled “Today is a Great Day for a WOW Image!” His credentials as a public speaker have been highlighted in numerous media outlets. It is speculated that Lavon Lewis has a one-million-dollar net worth.
A Journey of Dedication and Achievement
Lewis began his career in 2012 at The Home Depot in the Diversity and Inclusion department where he worked as a creative director and brand strategist. He then went on to work as a creative director and brand consultant for companies including AT&T, Panasonic North America, and IPG.
At the early age of 19, Lavon Lewis and his business partner and CONNECT BRANDING, Co-Founder, Sherrod Shackelford, started their first company in a dorm room at their alma university. Over twenty-five companies passed on Lavon Lewis. He may have lacked commercial expertise, financial backing, and assistance from others in the industry, but he didn’t lack desire, enthusiasm, or vision. With this end in mind, Lavon has guided the creative process for countless startups and hundreds of large corporations.
A glance at some facts about him
- He has helped companies including Amazon, Panasonic, SeaWorld, and AT&T establish or improve their brand identities.
- At 19, he and his business partner Sherrod Shackelford established Connect Branding and Marketing.
- The Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized him as one of the city’s Top 25 Rising Stars.
- His book “Today is a Great Day for a Wow Image” provides guidance on developing effective visual components of a brand’s identity.
- He popped the question to Evelyn Lozada, star of a reality show Basketball Wives, at her 47th birthday dinner in December 2023.