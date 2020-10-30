Lauren Jauregui claims Incessant Rumors Concerning Her Relationship Fifth Harmony Bandmate Camila Cabello Were’Traumatizing’

Time to put the record straight onto some thing which was quite bothersome!

Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui does not want anybody to get the wrong idea for fellow and her one-time woman group celebrity Camila Cabello — thus she is opening up to their connection and all of the rumors that have surrounded it!

As 5H buffs will undoubtedly remember, Jauregui — that came out as queer at 2016, although still a part of the woman group — has been the topic of near-constant enthusiast speculation that she had ever been relationship Cabello.

Discussing this week Becky G‘s En La Sala podcast, the 24-year old pop singer addressed and refused those years-long enthusiast notions and unfounded rumors she and Camila were drawn to each other . Nevertheless, it seems just like the gossip has since taken its own toll on the singer.

Talking to the podcast bunch about her background with the Cinderella celebrity and her very own presence being queer, Jauregui opened about that challenging moment in her life, stating (under ):

“Individuals believed Camila and I had been into each other, and this made me uncomfortable. Much like, disgustingly uneasy, since I had been queer but she wasn’t and it made me feel as a predator. It made me feel as a predator since the kinds of clips folks could put together along with the kinds of stories that individuals would write along with the kind of materials, I was always the aggressor and that I was the person turning her. I was always the person who had been the’manly’ energy at the situation and it left me quite uneasy because that isn’t how I recognize.”

Currently, both pop stars were certainly”very great buddies,” and Jauregui refers to their relationship as”a real friendship, so” to make sure. However she seriously did not hesitate to walk back some rumors regarding her Shawn Mendes‘ woman, despite recognizing that”even for the day,” lovers are”convinced” the group was in a connection at the same point. Jeez…

Though Fifth Harmony finally went on hiatus in March of 2018 — in part as a reaction to Cabello’s transition into a solo career — that the Miami-born singer felt the sting of these rumors and whispers long then:

“It had been traumatizing. It actually disturbs **ked with my mind since I was not too comfortable telling my parents about it. I was not even comfortable telling me that I was queer. And I also, I did not view Camila that manner, therefore it left me uneasy I could possibly be setting off that vibe”

What a bad feeling! Ugh!

Hopefully, time can heal all wounds within this situation, and the farther removed Jauregui is out of this no-win scenario, the longer she can proceed beyond the rumors and innuendo.

However, what a **tty item to need to manage! For real!

