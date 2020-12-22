Lauren Goodger strips down to her underwear as she plugs body weight decline drugs

LAUREN Goodger stripped down to her underwear as she plugged body weight decline pills.

The former Towie star, 34, laid on the ground of her residence as she showed off her incredible physique.

In the qualifications, enthusiasts can see the substantial lit up Christmas tree, when Lauren herself posed in black underwear.

In her hand she held a bottle of Boombod pounds reduction drugs.

She captioned the snap: “advertisement who’s hunting for a holiday snap back? 🙌 @boombod fat metaboliser gummies are the finest tasting gummy to assist your metabolic process 🔥 Grab some at boombod.co.british isles currently in advance of they provide out again!”

Boombod gummies use green tea and L-carnitine, in accordance to the company’s website, both equally of which do have backlinks to anti-weight problems rewards.

Her boyfriend Charles Drury discovered the seem gorgeous, creating: “Small rocket 😍🚀”

Reality Tv star Lauren moved in with Katie Price’s ex in October immediately after a whirlwind romance of just a few months of dating.

A supply instructed The Solar: “Charles moved into her Essex household and they are really cherished up. She’s head about heels for him.

“Friends are unable to believe that how quickly she’s fallen for him. Absolutely everyone is hoping that she’s observed The One particular.”

Before this month the pair have been trolled for their Christmas tree after cruel trolls dubbed the established-up “s***”.

They shared their decorating process on Instagram – donning the tree with lights and glitter-coated baubles.

Singing the festive Bing Crosby hit It really is Beginning To Glimpse A Good deal Like Xmas, cherished-up Charles filmed as the Towie star acquired caught in.

“We are a little bit late to the get together,” an fired up Lauren captioned a online video on her story, including: “Xmas tree time.”

But before the pair experienced a likelihood to do a huge expose, the novice footballer hopped on to his Instagram tale to protect the evergreen.

Charles implied that cruel trolls had been slagging off the conifer as he dubbed their endeavor a “practice go”.

“Why are individuals indicating our tree is s***?” he wrote, incorporating crying emojis and a tear-drop outcome to the selfie.

He clapped back at the trolls: “It’s not even finished. Our [star] didn’t fit on the top. This was just a observe go.”