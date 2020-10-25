Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Fight The Very First Laguna Beach Cast Reunion In 14 Years – BTS Keys, Nostalgia, & Much More!

The casting of Laguna Beach just reunited for the first time in almost two years — and we could not be more grateful for this timely dose of nostalgia!

Fans of this OG MTV reality TV show were searching for a real deal on Friday as cast members Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, Loren Polster, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Christina Sinclair, and also Morgan Smith emerged at an pre-taped reunion particular through Zoom to reminisce on old times for an extremely worthy cause!

The team captured the second because a golden opportunity to motivate fans to vote at the 2020 election; the notion was initially introduced by Lauren, Stephen, Kristin and Trey who made a Instagram movie on October 3 stating that if they might access 500 lovers to register to vote or even check their enrollment status, they would find the group back together . It ends up during their venture together with HeadCountand also the celebrities finally attained 20 times their first aim. Wonderful!!!

With that accomplishment below their belts, everything was left was to get the group of co-stars to deliver to their promise and also return back to the start…

The team responded fan questions, played journalism, also revealed some genuinely surprising secrets about which did not make it into broadcast. Obviously, the major attraction here for many is that frenemies LC and Kristin place their older differences aside with this section! Continue reading (under ) to all the highlights:

People’Triggering’ Editing Mishaps!

The throw spent considerable time shedding light onto the editing of this series, describing how many scenes were filmed out of sequence or cut collectively to intentionally manufacture drama. Kristin joked there was not enough time to experience every case that abandoned her”triggered,” however she afterward remembered one troubling episode:

“There was only one time they needed me walking down the road they had a manufacturer on the opposing side of the road and they had been, for example,’Only look at her’ She was, for example, providing me these filthy faces and I am, like,’Oh, my God, look at her’ Obviously they made it look like I had been considering Lauren being like,’Oh, my God.’ We had no clue what was happening!”

Ugh, yikes!

Christina also commented at how distinct the version of reality TV was in comparison to what she’d anticipated or previously been subjected to:

“Truth TV wasn’t actually something before Laguna Beach, so that I believed it was about to be, for example, Authentic Life. In retrospect, had we’re subjected to reality TV the manner that we’ve today, but in ways, that is what is made Laguna Beach therefore renowned since we actually went with no expectations, with no idea what we do ”

The Catalina Episode Was NOT All at Catalina!

Talking of editing, the most renowned Catalina episode, where Stephen dressed up as a necessity to frighten the women since they camped outside, did not really occur in Catalina. What the hell?! Is not the So-Cal island rather near Orange County in which they filmed?

Dieter clarified:

“They set up a tent in Trey’s garden and we needed to pretend that you’re at the tent placing Stephen at a bear suit , while Trey’s mother was, for example, doing the dishes away five feet.”

Wow, talk to TV magic. During this event, Stephen even did an extraordinary front turn off a hill — however there was a frightening moment that did not make it into broadcast:

“There is a part in this incident in which I jump off this cliff, and there is a great 30 moments before really getting up there which I had been stuck trying to scale upward, and I believed I was really going to expire. I believed I was about to drop off. I had been hanging on by only, for example, one small plant or root. All I could think about was,’Oh, my God, I am gonna maintain one of these videos where someone captured on film the minute this individual died. ”’

Holy sh*t! Luckily, the bold stunt went as planned and nobody was severely hurt.

Cabo Keys! )

Subsequently it was Lauren’s twist into common another little factoid regarding the team’s period in Cabo! Even though most of the iconic episode revolved round Kristin and then-boyfriend Stephen’s remarkable battle, Conrad shared with a milder memory in the excursion:

“I’ve a very clear memory — that I do not know whether this made it to the series — we filming Cabo, Stephen becoming so drunk he strove to go jump into a fountain. That was, for example, a solid man chasing you attempting to have off the mic you until you create it!”

While Stephen did not recall doing this, he can recall hearing it. But neither he nor Lauren were convinced when he really jumped to the fountain. LC included:

“I believe so. I do not know if we stored the microphone ”

An Hidden Family Link?!

Throughout the reunion, Christina shared that she and Stephen have been”godbrother and sister” because his mom is her godmother! In reality, their moms moved Laguna Beach High School 30 years until they did and also the close connection came in handy once the fact stars got caught ditching college collectively after. Coletti clarified:

“They are like,’30 decades until you guys, we’d have done exactly the exact same thing. ”’

Quite accurate and hello, what a small world!

Throughout a trivia section, the band has been asked that star equally LC and Lo desired to go to prom . While neither girl could recall, Talan failed and disclosed to this group that it had been Chad Michael Murray. Both women were shocked that they had said that, however Stephen cautioned it could have had something related to his stint on the CW play back 2007 plus they consented:

“It had likely because we enjoyed his series [One Tree Hill], then Stephen went and got onto it.”

Then he chimed in:

“And destroyed it for you personally? It’s possible to say it”

Poor boy destroyed a great deal of items for all those gurls, LOLz! )

Stephen Totally Went Commando!

There has been frequently a cheeky but perplexing discussion regarding why Stephen’s bottoms were low all of the time throughout filming, even exposing his ass crack. The low-rider appearance was certainly a fad at the same stage, however, clearing up the matter once and for many, the currently -34-year old celebrity stated:

“It is 1 matter to overeat my shorts or trousers a tiny bit but it was worse because I did not wear panties for quite a very long moment. I reach puberty in school and realized that I need to begin wearing panties!”

OMG! He is still a hunk in our eyes man, that could have been TMI.

Perezcious readers, didn’t U believe the nostalgia here what?! Which bit of advice amazed you ? Let us understand (under ) from the comments and in case you are interested for more out of the cast — such as a must-see minute if the Unusual James designer known as Stephen by title from the voice which she can do — follow the Complete sampling segment here:

