Lauren Comeau Throws Key Shade on Instagram: I am Completed With Javi Marroquin!

Javi Marroquin has been involved with pretty a couple truth stars over the decades.

He was married to Kailyn Lowry he dated Brianna DeJesus he even despatched d-ck photos to Lacey Whitlow of Appreciate Just after Lockup infamy.

But the mom of Javi’s second child is not a reality star.

Confident, Lauren Comeau appeared in a handful of Teenager Mom 2 scenes, but she’s consistently designed it apparent that she’s not a significant fan of the highlight.

Javi has mentioned that he’s also finished with the clearly show, which suggests the drama involving these two will likely never engage in out on MTV.

Not only that, Marroquin not too long ago deleted his Instagram website page immediately after posting some incredibly particular video clips.

Now that he is again on the web site, it looks that he is decided to very carefully avoid any more “in excess of-sharing.”

Luckily, Lauren will not mind holding her Instagram followers up to day on the position of her really like existence.

Even though it’s value noting that she tends to do so in the kind of memes and passive-intense, generalized remarks.

In the previous, Lauren has implied that Javi is an abusive narcissist.

She’s also instructed that her existence is a lot happier without having Marroquin in it.

These remarks have led a lot of to arrive at the summary that Lauren had submitted for divorce from Javi, but the mom of just one has nonetheless to verify or deny those people rumors.

But just because she’s holding mum on the divorce dilemma, that won’t indicate that Lauren is finished throwing key shade in Javi’s path.

Before this 7 days, Comeau posted a meme that numerous have interpreted a signal that she’s hunting forward to the adventures that await her as a solitary female.

“Fall back in love with your self. I imply, definitely, definitely really like oneself … the way you want someone else to,” read through the quotation that appeared on Lauren’s Instagram Story before this week.

“Set the tone!” it concluded.

Now, that surely does not seem like content generated by a lady who’s keen to re-enter a connection with a man who was caught dishonest on her 2 times.

And introducing to the glorious shadiness of it all is the fact that Lauren posted the meme on December 11, which just comes about to be Javi’s birthday.

Certainly, instead of giving a birthday shout-out to her baby daddy, Comeau decided to share a meme about the worth of self-like and “placing the tone” for foreseeable future relationships.

Search, Lauren has demonstrated in the earlier that she’s ready to set up with an terrible ton from Javi.

Soon after all, she caught Javi cheating on her in the toilet of their dwelling whilst she slept upstairs — and she nevertheless took him back again.

But this time, it seems as although she’s out of endurance — and Javi is out of second chances.

So Mr. Marroquin may possibly want to locate himself another truth star to mess about with, since it appears as even though Lauren is eventually fed up.

Here’s hoping she sticks to her guns and denies this fool’s unavoidable, recurring pleas for one more prospect.

