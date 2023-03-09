Lauren Ash’s Weight Loss Journey: How She Lost Weight and Transformed Her Body and Mind

Dina Fox will always have a special place in the hearts of Superstore’s longtime viewers (played by Lauren Ash). We didn’t have to wait long for our good to make a comeback on television, even if the critically praised NBC sitcom came to an end in 2021.

Lauren debuted in February 2023 as Lexie on ABC’s Not Dead Yet starring Hannah Simone and Gina Rodriguez.

Yet, during the past year or two, admirers have commented on her weight reduction on social media. These are Lauren’s comments about it.

Lauren Ash Has Discussed Living with PCOS and Losing Weight.

Online rumors circulated last year that the actress had had weight loss surgery; however, she later clarified the situation on Instagram.

Do you know what’s enjoyable? Others say that they are worried about your health while you live in a bigger body. There is no winning as a woman, Lauren said besides a photo of herself in May 2022 showing off her new form. “But, when you transition into a smaller body, people say that they’re afraid for your health.

Lauren claims that neither a crash diet nor a medical procedure caused her weight loss.

And to the innumerable individuals who keep requesting my “secret,” I implore you to stop. There is no mystery,” she said in her article. “I cut stress out of my life. I’m done now. Amazing things happen when our bodies are under a lot of stress.

Lauren didn’t admit that her weight was also a result of chronic disease until much later.

What Ailment Did Lauren Ash Suffer From? She Was Diagnosed with PCOS

A staggering 5 million women of childbearing age are said to be plagued by polycystic ovarian syndrome, a condition brought on by an imbalance of reproductive hormones, according to the CDC. Acne, thinning hair, and weight gain are a few of the signs and symptoms of PCOS.

In June 2022, Lauren revealed her long-hidden struggle with a debilitating disease. The actress posted an image of herself before and after receiving medical attention for the condition, along with an honest open letter to her followers. She detailed the effects PCOS has had on her over the years in it.

Five years ago today, the photo on the left was taken. Due to PCOS, I needed an urgent operation to remove recurring cysts from my right ovary. This was just six months after my initial operation to remove cysts from the same ovary, Lauren said.

And please quit making assumptions about my weight reduction, accusing me of having lipo in secret, and other forms of insanity. I have a chronic condition, and I live with it,” she said in her essay. Chronic diseases might take years or a lifetime to become manageable. And I do. It’s a significant achievement in my life. I skipped the diet. And whenever I’ve made an effort to explain in public, I’ve been accused of lying.

You never know what someone is going through behind closed doors, she said.

Lauren has had health issues in the past, but she appears to be in good condition right now. And we enjoy seeing it.