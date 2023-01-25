Actress and film director Laura Helene Prepon was born in the United States. The character of Donna Pinciotti on the Fox sitcom That ’70s Show catapulted her to stardom. In addition, she is well-known for her role as Alex Vause in the Netflix drama series Orange Is the New Black. Prepon’s first film, the independent drama Southlander, was released in 2001.

The Beginnings

Prepon’s birthplace is New Jersey; specifically, Watchung. She is the fifth and final child of a high school teacher/gourmet home chef Marjorie (née Coll) and an orthopedic surgeon Michael Prepon. In 1993, when Prepon was just 13 years old, her father, at 49, passed away after a cardiac operation.

Following her time at Watchung Hills Regional High School, she enrolled at New York City’s Total Theatre Lab. Her mother’s ancestry is primarily Irish Catholic, whereas her father was Jewish and of Russian Jewish descent. Joseph Bradford Carr, a general in the Union army, was her great-great-great-grandfather on her mother’s side.

Surgery on Laura Prepon’s Face

Though Prepon has consistently denied undergoing plastic surgery, there are noticeable differences between her appearance in That ’70s Show and now. The likelihood that Prepon has undergone plastic surgery at some point is high, despite the fact that she has never confirmed or denied it publicly. House and Whips claim that Prepon has had Botox, a rhinoplasty, cheek implants, and lip fillers.

Since her starring role in the 2017 feature film The Hero, Prepon has mainly stayed out of the spotlight, and before her role on That ’90s Show, she hadn’t been in a television series since Orange Is the New Black’s final season in 2019. The family life of Prepon, who has a husband and two children, has kept her quite active on social media.

Prepon has nothing planned at the moment, but if you follow her on Instagram, you can always count on a new dish or cooking suggestion.

