After this interesting football season with a lot of fun, it is time for athletes to take their well-deserved rest and think about their future for the upcoming season. Every sports organization is looking for the next big deal (signing) and possibly make money on the transfer, after all, sport is business.

Teams are looking for young talents that can bring profits by scoring goals, and goalkeepers with cat reflexes.

The summer transfer window is open from June 9 to August 31 and teams already are making moves designing their lineup for the 2021/22 season.

Every year we see a lot of rumours about transfers that spike a huge reaction from football fans, and most of them are true. In today’s article, we will highlight all the exciting things that are happening between teams, and we expect things to intensify as we approach the end of the transfer window.

Latest Transfer News and Rumors From the Football World

Willock Newcastle Loan

The Arsenal midfielder is a very talented young player that spent the second half of last season playing for the Magpies. Newcastle renewed hope of re-signing Joe Willock as he brought a lot to the team.

New Castle manager Steve Bruce is continuing to push the loan contract for the 21-year-old midfielder and the deal could be done in a couple of days.

A lot of Interest in Grealish

Apparently, Manchester City and Tottenham are already interested in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, especially after a couple of successful appearances on the Euro 2020.

Manchester City already made their first official bid, offering £75 million – according to Daily Mail.

Grealish has been a target for Manchester City for a long time, but it seems that Aston Villa has already set a different price for him, they said that they will sell Grealish for at least £100 million.

The Future of Haaland

The biggest target for this summer is probably Borussia Dortmund’s star Haaland as many teams want to take him in their line-up. After having an extraordinary season in the Bundesliga, scoring 57 goals on 59 appearances, he has been in the centre of intense rumours.

He currently has a price of £150 million which and even he admits that that is a lot of money.

He was approached by Manchester United and their rivals City, but Haaland has shown no interest in moving to a different team. It seems like Haaland will continue to play for Borussia Dortmund this season and we will probably see a move to a different team next year.

Lazio and Napoli Have shown interest in Saqiri

Saqiri wasn’t in the first team on important matches in Liverpool, and this might be the reason why he wants to move. But, after a successful Euro 2020 for Switzerland, and a good season in the Premier League, Xherdan Shaqiri has already been targeted by Napoli and Lazio.

The 29-year-old can switch leagues and move to Seria A, but we still don’t have information about the offer and whether or not he will consider it.

He joined the Reds from Stoke for £13 million back in 2018 and has only made 63 appearances.

Franck Kessie will continue to play at San Siro despite interest from Premier League Clubs

Milan’s midfielder Franck Kessie has been a target for Premier League clubs as Liverpool and Tottenham have already shown interest in signing the 24-year-old football player.

However, it seems like Kessie has different plans in his head, and he sees a bright future here on San Siro, as he explained: “I’m proud to have chosen Milan and it is not my intention to leave. Indeed, I want to stay forever”

Franck Kessie

Bayern Munich is Close to signing Emran Soglo

Chelsea’s young talent has been targeted from Bayern Munich at only 16-year-old. He is a central attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing, and Munich is trying to sign him for their U17s squad.

There is still no official information about the signing, but it seems like Bayern was impressed by his season playing for the U19s. They will definitely offer him a contract, and we will see if he decides to change his jersey.