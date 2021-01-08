Latest London Covid cases revealed as one borough sees nearly 5,000 new weekly infections

ondon’s Covid-19 crisis is escalating with nearly 5,000 confirmed cases in a week in one borough alone, official figures reveal today.

They also show that more than 6,000 patients with the virus were admitted to hospitals in the city in just eight days.

Newham had the highest number of confirmed cases in the week to January 2 at 4,907.

The next highest was 4,545 in Redbridge, 4,170 in Croydon, 4,137 in Enfield and 4,024 in Barnet.

The seven-day rate has risen even higher in the capital, hitting 1,035.9 new cases per 100,000 Londoners, the worst hit region in the country.

Despite the bleak immediate outlook, there were growing signs that the surge in cases in London, driven by the new Covid strain, may be peaking, with 10,150 new cases announced on Thursday, a fall on recent days.

However, the latest reports show:

* The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in the city has jumped to 6,126 in the eight days to January 4. Breaking NEWS More durable Covid steps will be announced quickly, Boris Johnson confirms

* Official figures showed the number of Covid patients so ill that they are on ventilators has doubled from Christmas Day to 908 on January 6.

* The number of coronavirus “incidents” in care homes in the capital has risen, with 99 in the week running into the start of January, compared to 144 over the previous three weeks. Incidents can be outbreaks or far less serious such as suspected cases.

The full figures show that in Barking and Dagenham there were 3439 cases in the week to January 2, up 1,186 (52.6%) with a rate of 1,615.3, Greenwich 3146 cases, up 930 (42%) with a rate of 1,092.6, Newham 4907 cases, up 1,397 (39.8%) with a rate of 1,389.6, Brent 3311 cases, up 933 (39.2%) with a rate of 1,004, Ealing 3283 cases, up 925 (39.2%) with a rate of 960.5, Sutton 2343 cases, up 649 (38.3%) with a rate of 1,135.5, Lewisham 3133 cases, up 839 (36.6%) with a rate of 1,024.4, Hounslow 2992 cases, up 798 (36.4%) with a rate of 1,101.9, Redbridge 4545 cases, up 1,083 (31.3%) with a rate of 1,489.1, Tower Hamlets 4103 cases, up 926 (29.1%) with a rate of 1,263.5, Croydon 4170 cases, up 938 (29%) with a rate of 1,078.3, Kingston 1478 cases, up 327 (28.4%) with a rate of 832.6 and Bromley 3770 cases, up 815 (27.6%) with a rate of 1,134.4. Breaking NEWS Kartik Aaryan measures out in town

Camden saw 1816 cases, up 385 (26.9%) with a rate of 672.5, Southwark 2960 cases, up 625 (26.8%) with a rate of 928.4,