Latest developments as Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd, Spurs and Liverpool ALL withdraw

THE FALL OF THE ESL

Man City and Chelsea sparked the collapse of the cursed European Super League in a glorious victory for people power.

The two Prem giants were the first of the hated Big Six to wave the white flag and condemn the £4.6billion breakaway to an early grave.

They were later followed by Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham and Manchester United, while Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also pulled out less than two days after announcing their despised scheme.

City issued a statement just hours after boss Pep Guardiola had ridiculed the plans, branding them “not sport”.

It read: “City have formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.”

Within hours Liverpool issued their own statement which read: “Our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.”

It followed pressure from Reds skipper Jordan Henderson and the rest of the first team squad who tweeted: “We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen.”

United, who with Liverpool were chief ringleaders of the plot, issued their own statement: “We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders.”

Arsenal and Spurs then issued their own grovelling apologies with the Gunners insisting they had only signed up so they were not “left behind”.

Arsenal said: “The response from supporters in recent days has given us time for further reflection and deep thought.

“It was never our intention to cause such distress.

“We didn’t make the right decision here, which we fully accept.

“We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy added: “We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal.

“We should like to thank all those supporters who presented their considered opinions.”

The evening began with hundreds of protesting Chelsea fans blocked roads around Stamford Bridge which led to the delay of last night’s 0-0 draw with Brighton.

Blues legend Petr Cech had to calm fans and told them: “Give us time.”

Then boss Thomas Tuchel announced: “I trust my club to take the right decisions.

“The owners know this game is about competition.”

Before the game, Blues bosses were preparing to draft their letter of resignation, while City had already told Super League bosses they were out.

Wembley chiefs, backing the Prem and supported by PM Boris Johnson, had promised the other 14 top-flight clubs they would refuse permission for the Big Six to join the rebel league.

Former England skipper Gary Lineker rejoiced: “We’ve got our ball back”.

The FA and Uefa welcomed the news after English football’s ruling body earlier threatened not to sanction any of the Super League games on English soil.

They said: “It was a proposition that could have divided our game but instead it has unified us.

“We would like to thank the fans for their influential voice during this time.”

Earlier, former Prem boss Richard Scudamore was spotted going into the League’s Paddington HQ ahead of a virtual club meeting which saw Spurs chairman Daniel Levy castigated despite admitting to being “shaken” by the national backlash.